6 Children Go Missing In Navi Mumbai In 24 Hours, 1 Found

Four minor girls and two boys went missing from different parts of Navi Mumbai township in Maharashtra's Thane district in 24 hours and one of them was later found, police said on Tuesday. The minors, in the age group of 12 to 15, went missing between December 3 and 4, they said.

Out of the six children, a 12-year-old boy, who went missing from Koparkhairne area on Monday, was later traced to Thane railway station and reunited with his family, an official said.

Giving details of the other cases, the official said a 13-year-old girl from Kalamboli area went to the birthday celebration of her classmate on Sunday and did not return.

In another case, a 14-year-old girl from Panvel went to a congregation at her friend's house on Sunday and did not come back home.

In the Kamothe area, a girl aged 12 went missing after going out of her house on Monday.

Another 13-year-old girl left her house in Rabale area for school on Monday and did not return.

Besides, a 13-year-old boy from Rabale went to a public toilet in the early hours of Monday and was untraceable since then, the official said.

Offences of kidnapping have been registered by the police stations concerned and efforts were on to trace the children, he said.

