2 Sentenced To Life For Bombings In UP's Faizabad In 2007

A third accused was acquitted for lack of evidence in the 2007 Faizabad blasts case

A special anti-terror court has sentenced two people to life imprisonment for their involvement in two explosions in November 2007 on a court premises in Uttar Pradesh's Faizabad that killed five and left 24 injured.

"The special court sentenced two persons to life imprisonment and acquitted one on Friday in the 2007 district court serial blast case," Faizabad Bar Association president Vijay Bahadur Singh said on Saturday.

The two convicts are Tariq Quasim and Mohammad Akhtar. A third accused, Sajjad Ur Rahman, was acquitted due to lack of evidence. A fourth accused, Khalid Mujahid, died in police custody.

On November 23, 2007, the Faizabad district court was hit by two simultaneous blasts in which five people, including a lawyer, were killed and 24 were injured, seven of them critically.

A case was filed on a complaint by the former Faizabad Bar Association secretary Mansur ILahi and the case was probed by the anti-terrorist squad of the Uttar Pradesh Police.

The police arrested four people for their alleged involvement in the case. It sent three of them, barring one who died in police custody, for trial in the case.