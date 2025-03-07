Opinion: Women Warriors Fighting For Every Girl's Future

On the eve of International Women's Day, the world woke up to the disturbing news of a 14-year-old forcibly married and physically carried off by her 29-year-old husband. While such news spotlights the horrific realities of child marriage in mainstream media, hope is arising from all corners of India against this evil practice.

Fifteen years ago, Sonu, then aged 12, experienced a similar fate when she was married off on the same day as her elder sister. Today, transformed into an activist and survivor fighting against child marriage, Sonu spares no one-any attempt to engage in child marriage does not go unnoticed under her vigilant watch in her village in Ajmer, Rajasthan. Echoing the wise words, "We do not inherit the Earth from our ancestors; we borrow it from our children," Sonu is committed to ensuring that no child in her family or community endures the grave injustice she once faced.

The Transformative Power of Women's Leadership

It is women like Sonu, driven by their unwavering commitment, who ensure that acts of child marriage do not slip through the cracks unnoticed. Becoming a mother of triplets at just 17, Sonu and her husband vowed that their daughters would never face the hardships they had endured.

Sonu's resolve has transformed her into a beacon of hope for every girl in her community. Her courage and determination resonate with millions of girls and women who stand united against child marriage today.

When families fail their children, the community and the state must unite to protect and support them. If a family stands against a child, the rule of law and the state must become the guardians of protection. However, the courage of women like Sonu also highlights a distressing truth-it shouldn't have to come to this.

The leadership of girls and women in preventing such crimes emerges through participation, partnerships, economic empowerment, widespread awareness, and education. Indeed, the role of women in movements against practices like child marriage is indispensable.

Survivors bring unique perspectives and an inherent understanding of the challenges faced by other women and girls, making their roles crucial in shaping effective and empathetic responses. Like Sonu, Alaka Sahu from Ganjam, Odisha, witnessed the plight of girls in her community and was compelled to act. She founded Seva NGO, a member of the Just Rights for Children network, and filed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) before the Supreme Court to confront the alarming rise of child marriage in India. Her actions and resolute voice amplify the call for change, ensuring that the campaign against child marriage is led by those who have lived its reality.

The collective leadership of women across different regions and cultures is crucial in tackling and dismantling the entrenched norms that sustain child marriage. The relentless efforts of these women leaders, armed with their lived experiences and resilience, not only challenge the status quo but also pave the way for future generations to inhabit a just world where such injustices are no longer tolerated.

This movement, led by girls and supported by their families, civil society, and government offices across the nation for the last two years, has gained significant momentum, culminating in the launch of Bal Vivah Mukt Bharat, the world's largest campaign against child marriage. Led by the Minister of Women and Child Development, Smt Annpurna Devi, on November 27 last year and supported by over 260 million Indians, the campaign is the biggest example that illustrates the commendable role of children and women in shaping policy and driving social change.

This campaign is more than a mere reform; it represents a revolutionary shift in the societal fabric, ensuring that every girl's potential is cherished and protected. It highlights a universal truth: when women lead, societies progress. It is through their lens that we can hope to see a realignment of societal norms and a true end to practices like child marriage

Legal Frameworks vs Reality

Despite India's comprehensive legal frameworks designed to protect children from all forms of abuse, including child marriage, a significant gap remains between legislation and real-life conditions.

Recent data from India Child Protection, which analysed figures from the 2011 Census, the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), and the National Family Health Survey-5 (NFHS-5, 2019-21), reveals a stark reality: three girls are forced into child marriage every minute in India. In 2022, only three cases of child marriages were registered per day, predominantly involving grooms over 21. Where legal action has been rigorously enforced, such as in Assam, there has been a significant reduction in child marriage, with rates dropping by 81%.

This situation calls for urgent behavioural changes in society. The enforcement of laws aimed at preventing crime, protecting rights, ensuring rehabilitation, and establishing legal deterrence is crucial to creating a tipping point to end child marriage. As India stands at a turning point, the leadership of women is essential in driving real, lasting change.

A Call for Unified Action

Community leaders, including politicians-champions of democracy and rights-along with judges, the guardians of constitutional laws, and faith leaders, our moral guides, must collaborate to effectively represent the voice of children. Each individual plays a vital role in bolstering these efforts by reporting incidents of child marriage and ensuring every girl has access to the education and opportunities she rightfully deserves.

Government schemes that promote skill development among adolescent girls and incentivise higher education are showing positive results. The World Bank reports that integrating about 50 percent of women into the workforce could boost India's GDP by 1.5 percent. Given that child marriage is a significant barrier to women's participation in the economy and workforce, these efforts to eliminate child marriage are crucial in India's vision for a Viksit Bharat.

Rallying Behind Women Leaders

As India nears a crucial phase in achieving the tipping point to end child marriage by 2030, which aligns with Sustainable Development Goal 5.3 focusing on the elimination of child marriage, the need for collective action becomes more apparent. It is time for all of us-students, families, community leaders, panchayats, faith leaders, businesses, public servants, the judiciary, and law enforcement agencies-to rally behind the women leading this charge. Their efforts are pivotal, and they need our support now more than ever. The government's resolve to create a 'Bal Vivah Mukt Bharat' will become a reality under the transformative leaders who work tirelessly every day in villages and schools across the country, advocating that crimes against children, including child rape and child marriage, simply do not occur.

(Bhuwan Ribhu is a child rights activist, advocate, and author working to end impunity against child sexual abuse and exploitation through the Just Rights for Children network)

Disclaimer: These are the personal opinions of the author