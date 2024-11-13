Indians at a consular camp in Brampton, Ontario on November 3 (PTI)

Every morning, Pushkar Chawla makes it a point to reach the local bus stop on time, hoping to catch the bus to his workplace in Brampton, Canada. But he is apprehensive about the bus driver, about whether the driver will stop for him to board when there is no white person at the bus stop. “The bus driver stops only if there's a white person; otherwise, he drives by,” says Chawla.

In the same city—Brampton—Gursimran Singh Talwar faces a ‘subtle kind of racism' when he is labelled as ‘too serious' or ‘quiet' by his colleagues. “My social relationships and professional growth were impacted by these presumptions. My Canadian identity is not entirely acknowledged, as I'm constantly asked, 'Where are you really from?'" says Talwar.

The recent surge of hateful incidents has coincided with rising tensions between India and Canada, worsening the climate of discrimination. However, this year, the cases of xenophobia can largely be traced back to anti-immigration rhetoric spread online, particularly in social media comment sections and TikTok clips mocking Indians. So much so that hate towards Indians and South Asians seems to have been normalised in Canada.

Immigration Is Irking Canadians

Increased immigration has reinforced the narrative that all current societal problems are due to immigrants. Sadly, the anti-India rhetoric is influencing public discourse and shaping harmful policies.

The recent attack on Hindu devotees at the Hindu Sabha temple in Brampton by a pro-Khalistani mob has shaken the Indian community. Once considered largely law-abiding, thousands of Indian-origin people—both Hindus and Sikhs—protested against the violence. It was also a demonstration of their unity, given that a small group of pro-Khalistanis have been patronised by Justin Trudeau's government for vote-bank politics.

Canada used to be seen as the most accepting country in the world for migrants. However, things have changed dramatically on the ground. “The large number of Indian immigrants arriving in recent years has increased their presence in schools, workplaces, and neighbourhoods. This change has made some Canadians uneasy, as they see Indians as competition for jobs,” says Chawla.

The derogatory social media posts spreading falsehoods about Indians have gained traction in online publications and mainstream media, giving them credibility. In July, two posts about Indians' 'toilet habits' went viral. One video on TikTok claimed that Indian immigrants were soiling Wasaga Beach in Ontario; another post on X featured a photo of a turbaned man allegedly relieving himself in a parking lot in Brampton. Later, cyber experts suggested that both posts were likely doctored, but this did not stop the chain of hate-mongering.

In October, amid the ongoing diplomatic tensions between India and Canada, Ashwin Annamalai, a Canadian citizen of Indian origin, shared a disturbing video online. Annamalai was seen being the target of a racist outburst from a Canadian white woman who wrongly assumed he was an Indian national.

According to Canada's 2021 census, Sikhs constituted 2.1% of the population, yet they remain frequent targets of racist stereotypes and attacks. As per the Canadian Race Relations Foundation, hate crimes against South Asians increased by 143% between 2019 and 2022, and a quarter of South Asian-Canadians reported experiencing discrimination or harassment in 2022 alone.

“Preconceived notions about Indians being ‘too successful' or ‘too different' are examples of stereotypes that fuel prejudice. Xenophobic feelings were heightened by the COVID-19 outbreak, as many people linked the virus to Asians,” says Talwar.

No Longer A 'Model Minority'?

Canada has been plagued with economic challenges, ranging from a strained healthcare system to a housing crisis and a rising cost of living. White native Canadians increasingly view immigrants, particularly those of Indian and South Asian origin, as being responsible for the crisis.

There has been a growing sentiment in Canada that the country has lost control over immigration. Immigrants are being blamed for the housing and infrastructure crisis and are seen as competing with Canadians for jobs.

Data from the September 2024 Environics Focus Canada survey reveals that 58% of Canadians, the highest since 1998, believe there is too much immigration. As a result, the Canadian government recently made significant cuts to the number of immigrants allowed into Canada. The number of new permanent residents (PRs) is expected to be reduced by nearly 20% from next year.

“Some native Canadians no longer see Indians as a ‘model minority' since many Indian immigrants have succeeded in industries like technology and healthcare,” says Eshan Sodhi, a resident of Mississauga. International students—most of whom are from India—have also been blamed for Canada's housing woes and skyrocketing rents.

On November 8, Canada discontinued the Student Direct Stream visa programme for international students. The programme, which specifically focused on bringing student immigrants from 14 countries, including India, was implemented by Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) in 2018 to expedite study permit applications. Sources suggest that the government closed the programme due to negative reactions from native Canadians over the housing and resource crisis.

The already tense relations between Canada and India following the assassination of a prominent Khalistan separatist last year have made the situation even more fraught. The latest attack on a Hindu temple in Brampton has only added to the tension.

“The Khalistani movement and other political issues have also fuelled unfavourable opinions, especially in the context of Canada-India relations. Finally, the rise in nationalism and anti-immigration sentiment has increased distrust toward immigrant communities, particularly Indians,” says Sodhi.

(The author is Contributing Editor, NDTV)

