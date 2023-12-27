Opinion: When Shah Rukh Khan's 'Dunki' Unfolded In Real Life

A Romanian flight carrying 276 Indians, which was grounded in France supposedly over a human trafficking plot, landed in Mumbai on December 26. Originally, the Nicaragua-bound flight had 303 passengers. Only 276 were sent to Mumbai as 25 others requested asylum in France. Two passengers were detained for investigation but were released. Later, they were issued an expulsion order from France.

The flight from Dubai was detained when it stopped in France for refuelling at the Vatry airport east of Paris. The French authorities acted on an anonymous tip-off about alleged human trafficking.

According to the US Customs and Border Protection (UCBP) data, a record number of Indians - 96,917 - were arrested while crossing illegally into the US. This is five times more than the 2019 figure. In 2019-20, 19,883 Indians were detained. In 2020-21, 30,662 Indians were arrested while in 2021-22 this number was 63,927, according to the data. It is interesting to note that over 45,000 Indians caught trying to enter the US from its southern border had cited 'fear in their own country' as the reason. Indians are ready to tolerate indefinable adversities, including death, to leave their country and relocate, often illegally, to the US, UK, Australia and Canada.

The incident coincides with Shah Rukh Khan's latest film 'Dunki', running in theatres since its release on December 21. At a public event to promote the movie, the superstar explained the unusual title: "Dunki is an illegal trip a lot of people take to get out of their country across borders all over the world. It is called the Donkey travels".

'Dunki' is a Punjabi word that means, "to hop from place to place". The film depicts the 'donkey route' as an immigration technique to enter countries like the US, UK and Canada and portrays the process and problems along the way. Flights to Nicaragua (in the present case) or similar countries, where one can easily secure travel documents, are called 'donkey' flights.

The trend of people migrating for better opportunities is positive. However, cases of cross-border smuggling of people and illegal migration by unscrupulous human smugglers and agents have also emerged over the years.

The most number of people involved in illegal immigration are from states like Gujarat and Punjab. Even on the flight held in France, 96 were from Gujarat. Both states have emerged as the hub of illegal migration to the US and Canada in recent years. Agents in these states have networks to smuggle people via different routes. Nine Gujaratis who left for the US through Ahmedabad-based human trafficking agents were arrested back in January but their whereabouts are not known now. Their families filed FIRs and even a Public Interest Litigation in the Gujarat High Court. The High Court directed the Ministry of External Affairs to coordinate with authorities in the Caribbean islands to trace them.

In January 2022, a Gujarati family of four was found dead on the US-Canada border. The Patels, who belonged to Gujarat's Dingucha village, had frozen to death while attempting to illegally cross into the US from Canada. There are numerous other human tragedies that have unfolded in the recent past.

Explaining what drives the lust for foreign shores, Anshul Mahajan, a Ludhiana-based psychiatrist, says, "People aspire to meet the financial needs of the family, which triggers it. Peer pressure, conversations in all strata of society around the foreign dream are the other factors. Competition with extended family or friends who are financially well off working abroad are the other factors contributing towards youth wanting to migrate to the UK, US, Canada at any cost."

According to the UN High Commissioner of Refugees, 46,467 people fled India and applied for asylum in other countries . Of this, 81 per cent applications were rejected.

The moot question is why so many Indians are still illegally migrating to these countries, undeterred even by death. The answer lies, perhaps, in poverty, underemployment, and an abundance of the poor, who attract human traffickers. Besides economic reasons, "political persecution" is one of the reasons given by asylum seekers trying to migrate to the US, UK, Australia and Canada. Numerous immigration lawyers operating in these countries have fascinating narratives on the trend.

Ms Rana adds, "Those who follow the illegal route sometimes get caught. Some who obtain visitors' visas get work permits and sustain themselves by being paid in cash. The cost of living is high. We are seeing a trend of many Indians wanting to come back. Some even say they are living abroad in 'meethi jail' (sweet prison)."

Sources in the police department reveal illegal immigration networks operating in Gujarat. Professionally-run agencies involved in human smuggling hold clandestine boot camps in different parts of Gujarat to train their clients and acclimatise them to tough terrains likely on their routes, be it in Mexico or Canada, as they head to the US. The "clients" are taught to scale high walls, slide through barbed fences, deceive foreign law enforcement officials, and run long distances with their children and luggage. They are taught to survive on very little water, food and hostile weather. The training lasts 15 days to three months, depending on each case.

In the present incident, one of the alleged kingpins of the Dingucha case, who was allowed to go by the Gujarat police because of lack of evidence, may have had a role in organising the charter flight to Nicaragua. Agents extort anywhere between Rs 60 lakh and Rs 1 crore from aspiring illegal immigrants heading to Europe or the US, sources revealed.

Once people decide to give up their national identity and passport, self-interest takes precedence. When their plans to reach their destination fail, they even concoct false narratives of persecution in India in a desperate attempt to seek asylum, giving potential fodder to India-baiters within the country and outside. Despite several failed attempts, more and more Indians are falling prey to such misadventures. Alert agencies will continue to foil these illegal trips. But what's needed is a strong socio-economic magnet to stop human trafficking.

(Bharti Mishra Nath is a senior journalist)

Disclaimer: These are the personal opinions of the author.