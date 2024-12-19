As I reflect on the whirlwind that was 2024 in artificial intelligence, I'm struck by how deeply personal this technological revolution has become. This wasn't just another year of breakthrough papers and flashy demos—it was the year AI wove itself into the fabric of our daily lives, enriching our human experience in ways that still leave me in awe.

A scene from my home captures this transformation perfectly. Recently, I watched my eighth-grade daughter navigate her art assignment using Meta AI on WhatsApp, crafting and refining prompts intuitively that only youth can bring. The same AI that helped my daughter with her artwork became my 66-year-old mother's creative companion, her go-to tool for crafting birthday greetings and commemorating special moments. Watching these interactions across three generations, I realised we were witnessing something profound—AI wasn't just becoming more accessible; it was becoming more human.

Smart Glasses Are Really Smart

Standing in a Washington store in September, I felt something I hadn't experienced in my fifteen years of reviewing consumer technology—genuine excitement. The Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses before me promised not just another screen, but a fundamental shift in how we engage with our world. As someone weary of endless smartphone iterations, I recognised this moment as different. Here was technology that didn't demand attention but enhanced presence.

The following months transformed my perspective. Whether leading yoga classes, navigating Bengaluru's streets on my motorcycle, or capturing sunset moments on Sri Lankan beaches, these AI-enabled glasses became less about technology and more about experiences. From hands-free cooking to voice-commanded photography on hiking trails, technology finally took a backseat to living.

An Era Of Both Collaboration And Tension

The year brought unprecedented evolution in AI capabilities. OpenAI's rapid ChatGPT iterations and the launch of the Sora video creation engine redefined possibilities. Runway ML's advances in video generation democratised visual storytelling. Microsoft's Copilot evolved from a coding assistant to a universal AI companion, while Google's Gemini and Project Astra showed us glimpses of truly ambient AI.

Apple's measured approach to generative AI and surprising partnership with OpenAI demonstrated that even tech giants recognise the value of collaboration in this new era. The competition between Nvidia and AMD for chip dominance became a proxy for larger geopolitical tensions between the United States, China, and India.

The Story Of Anay And Abeer

India's approach has been particularly fascinating—leveraging IT expertise not just for global corporations but to solve uniquely Indian challenges.

Perhaps nothing captures the democratising power of AI better than the story of the 10-year-old brothers from Nagpur who founded ImmverseAI. I met Anay and Abeer Ramakrishnan when I was filming their story for my startup show “Let's Startup in Maharashtra”, on NDTV Marathi. Their journey struck a deeply personal chord with me—here were two young minds from a tier-two Indian city, powered by nothing but curiosity and supported by understanding parents, building AI products for the global market. As I reflected on their story, I realised we were witnessing something revolutionary: the traditional barriers to entry into technology innovation were crumbling.

This wasn't just about two precocious children; it was about how AI has created an unprecedented level playing field. Whether you're a Fortune 500 conglomerate with billions in resources or young innovators working from their homes in Nagpur, the starting line has become remarkably similar. The tools, the knowledge, and the potential to impact the world are increasingly accessible to anyone with curiosity and creativity.

Humans Are Messy, AI Is Too

The year brought important lessons about AI's complexities. When a Snapchat influencer had to unplug her AI avatar due to inappropriate behaviour, and tech giants faced backlash over their chatbots' off-colour remarks, we were reminded that making AI more human-like means grappling with consciousness and personality in all their messiness.

As we stand at this technological threshold, our greatest asset might be our willingness to remain curious while staying grounded in human values. GenZ and GenAlpha are coming of age in an era where technology seems poised to enhance rather than diminish our humanity.

As I write these final reflections of 2024, I'm reminded that technology is most revolutionary not when it changes what we can do, but when it transforms who we can become. The story of AI in 2024 wasn't just about algorithmic achievements – it was about our growing wisdom in shaping these powerful tools to serve human flourishing.

(Ankit Vengurlekar is a seasoned tech journalist with 20 years of experience. He shares commentary on AI and India in a video series named 'Chai with ChatGPT' @ankit.today on Instagram)