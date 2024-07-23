According to recent reports from Tihar Jail, Delhi's Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal, is grappling with substantial health issues. His declining health prompts urgent inquiries regarding the political manoeuvres that are currently underway and the potential consequences for India's political landscape.

Kejriwal, a prominent figure in Indian politics, is recognised for his unwavering activism and vocal opposition to corruption. His current health issues, which have been reportedly exacerbated by his incarceration, have prompted widespread concern. There is scepticism regarding the provision of sufficient medical care and the intentional neglect of his health.

The Political Perspective

Kejriwal's principal political adversary, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), is implicated in these allegations. Critics contend that the BJP may be employing Kejriwal's health as an instrument in a more extensive political strategy. They have the potential to destabilise his party, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), and undermine his influence by undermining his health. This strategy, if accurate, would establish a perilous precedent by implying that political conflicts are being waged at the expense of human welfare.

Beneficiaries of Kejriwal's Poor Health

The BJP would be the primary beneficiary of Kejriwal's health issues. Kejriwal's capacity to effectively campaign and lead is diminished as his health continues to deteriorate. This could result in a political leadership deficit in Delhi, which the BJP could exploit to consolidate power. Furthermore, Kejriwal may not be able to effectively oppose BJP policies or mobilise public support in Delhi or at the national level if he is diminished.

Consequences for Indian Democracy

The potential political exploitation of Kejriwal's health crisis is a concerning development for the Indian democracy. It poses significant ethical concerns regarding the extent to which political parties may go to secure an advantage. A perilous precedent is established that undermines the integrity of democratic processes when political adversaries can employ health as a weapon.

Additionally, it underscores the necessity of increased accountability and scrutiny regarding the treatment of political detainees. It is imperative to guarantee that all individuals, irrespective of their political affiliations, receive sufficient medical care in order to maintain the principles of justice and human rights.

Fair and Humane politics

Arvind Kejriwal's declining health is not merely a personal matter; it is also a matter of substantial political and ethical concern. All aspects of the BJP's involvement in this circumstance, whether direct or indirect, must be meticulously examined. Ensuring that political competition is equitable and humane is imperative as India continues to develop as a democracy. The integrity of the nation's democratic fabric must be preserved by ensuring the health of leaders such as Kejriwal, and the well-being of individuals, should never be sacrificed for political gain.

(The author is an Aam Aadmi Party spokesperson)

Disclaimer: These are the personal opinions of the author