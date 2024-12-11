A rare development has marred the functioning of Parliament in its seven-decade history. The collective decision by the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha to submit a motion against the Chairman on Tuesday is unprecedented.

This move, despite the Opposition's lack of bench strength and awareness of the technical shortcomings, highlights the extent to which relations have soured.

A motion against Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar was thought of during the previous session and gained momentum in the ongoing winter session, driven by charges of his partisan conduct. The Opposition pressed ahead with the motion even though it fell short of the mandatory 14-day notice required for such a motion to be brought before the House for consideration.

A Never-Ending Saga

A standoff between the Opposition and the ruling coalition has become a regular phenomenon in Parliament, as have the disruptions and turbulence. However, severe disagreement regarding the functioning or conduct of the Chair has not been raised in this manner in the Rajya Sabha until now. Parliamentary managers from the ruling coalition and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokespersons have engaged with the Opposition, providing reasons behind their actions. Yet, what remains unspoken is the fact that the entire Opposition—heterogeneous and with separate priorities—has made common cause. This unified step should be evaluated dispassionately.

Five years ago, the Opposition signalled its lack of trust in the conduct of the Upper House by submitting a similar motion against the Deputy Chairman. That motion was also rejected as it did not meet the mandated notice period requirements. Nevertheless, this development could be seen as symptomatic of the Opposition's perception of being denied space.

This lack of trust in presiding officers is rare in the Rajya Sabha, though there have been instances in the Lok Sabha where motions were submitted against Speakers G.V. Mavalankar (1954), Hukum Singh (1966), and Balram Jakhar (1987).

Opposition And Its Role

Parliament consists of both the ruling coalition members and the Opposition. In the era of coalitions, another phenomenon has emerged. Some parties occupy a middle ground, often characterised as maintaining an “equidistant” position from either side and offering, at best, “issue-based” support.

However, when a party with a majority, whether on its own or in coalition, is comfortable with its bench strength, the situation changes. It is here that parliamentary managers on all sides play a crucial role. These leaders often meet across the table to resolve differences and find common ground.

Such a discussion took place as recently as 10 days ago. The government and the Opposition came to an understanding, with the government agreeing to hold a debate on the Constitution in both Houses, while the Opposition suspended its agitational approach. However, this truce now seems fragile.

While there are sufficient parliamentary devices in the rule book for the Opposition to raise concerns, the main issue appears to be the priority and specific provisions being invoked. For example, in the Lok Sabha, the Opposition attempts to raise an issue through an Adjournment Motion, while in the Rajya Sabha, Rule 267 is invoked. The decision to admit or reject these motions rests with the Chair.

In the past, such stand-offs between the government and the Opposition were resolved through a collective approach, with both sides finding a midpoint between their maximalist positions.

Is There A Solution?

Parliamentary managers, particularly on the ruling side, play a crucial role in ensuring that the businesses of the Houses are conducted and that the legislative agenda moves forward. The Opposition must understand that stalling Parliament cannot continue indefinitely. While creating pressure on the government is one aspect, interrupting parliamentary work creates a perception that the institution is dysfunctional.

Disruptions and the stalling of proceedings in both Houses of Parliament have been a recurring phenomenon since the mid-1980s. Despite several attempts and resolutions adopted by leaders on many occasions, such as on Parliament's 50th anniversary, to avoid these practices, they have become entrenched, irrespective of which party is in power.

One potential solution could be to adopt the practice of designating specific days for the Opposition, as done in the British and Canadian Parliaments. After all, the parliamentary adage holds that while the opposition can have its say, the government must have its way.

(K.V. Prasad is a senior Delhi-based journalist)

Disclaimer: These are the personal opinions of the author