When Jagan Mohan Reddy launched his record foot march in 2017, the state was at its worst. On one side, the state was bleeding with the wounds of bifurcation, on the other, Chandrababu Naidu had dragged the state into deep crisis on all fronts. Corruption and atrocities during the TDP's regime had pushed Andhra into a directionless void.

Starting November 6, 2017, the dynamic people's leader walked 3,648 km in a space of 341 days covering 134 assembly constituencies, an exercise in understanding the needs of the people and wanting to solve their problems.

Today, Jagan Mohan Reddy rules the state with the spirit of the Padayatra. His aim is to reach out to every citizen, solve their problems and touch every heart.

WELFARE STATE WITH INSPIRATION FROM PADAYATRA:

From the day he took oath, Jagan Mohan Reddy has been committed to the welfare of the people. 90 per cent of poll promises were fulfilled in the first year itself. Of 129 assurances, he has implemented 78 in the first year itself and the ground is ready for carrying out the remaining 35 assurances. 3.98 crore people have benefited from these schemes so far, with Rs 41,718 crore.

REVOLUTIONARY CHANGES IN EDUCATION:

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has seen the plight of poor children who did not have a level playing field. He has introduced Vidya Kanuka, which provides the attire and study material matching those going to corporate schools, and has introduced English-medium from primary level. Every mother who sends her child to school or junior college gets Rs 15,000 per annum. In the first year, 42,33,098 mothers got Rs 6,439 crore into their bank account. 82 lakh poor students were made to study.



- Jaganna Vidya Kanuka is being implemented from class one to class 10 which provides the attire and study material matching with those going to corporate schools. Rs 655 crore was spent and 39,70,899 students got the benefits.

- Every year, Rs 465 crore is spent to provide nutritious and delicious food. The midwife's salary has been increased from Rs 1,000 to Rs 3,000.



FARMERS A TOP PRIORITY:

From providing quality seeds to the marketing of their agriculture produce, Rythu Bharosa Kendras (RBKs) were set up across the state. An MSP was announced for all crops including perishable goods. A Market Stabilization Fund with Rs 3,000 crore was set up to check price fluctuations. Aqua farmers are to get one unit power for the price of Rs 1.50. The government bears Rs 700 crore for implementing it. The government is spending Rs 10,209 crore for the welfare of the farmers.

GOVERNANCE AT THE DOOR STEP:

People need not run from pillar to post to get social documents like birth certificates, ration cards, etc. For the delivery of all social benefits, one village secretariat was set up for a population of every 2,000 persons. The secretariats provide over 541 types of services and about 10 to 12 locals are employed with each volunteer looking after 50 houses. This initiative provides employment as well as services under one roof in the same village. Rs 3,900 crore was spent for this.

HOUSES FOR 30 LAKH POOR:

The aim of the CM is that there must not be a single poor person in the state without a home. The government is ready to distribute pattas for 30 lakh house sites. It will also construct 25 lakh pakka houses for the eligible.



COMPLETE CHANGE WITH NADU NEDU:

Hospitals and dilapidated schools, will be refurbished and upgraded to get a corporate look. 45,000 government schools, 471 junior colleges, 151 degree colleges, 3,287 hostels were changed with Rs 14,000 crore of budget. The government has already allocated Rs 3,627 crore for this.

HEALTH FOR EVERYONE

The government is offering free treatment for those who have an annual family income of Rs 5 lakh or less. Pension is being given to people with chronic diseases along with hospitalisation allowances. In the first year Rs 1,741 crore was spent for making these changes.



FOR THE OLD:

Gone are the days when the aged and disabled had to travel to the disbursing office, stand in a queue to collect a pension of Rs 1,000. Now the village volunteer comes home on the first day of every month and delivers the amount. The age limit for receiving pension was reduced from 65 to 60 years. Every year Rs 14,438 crore is spent to benefit 58,61,120 aged residents.

WOMEN WELFARE:

The Cheyutha scheme provides Rs 18,750 to women in the age group of 45 to 60 years belonging to SC, ST, BC and Minorities. The Asara scheme benefits nearly 90 lakh women. A tie-up with major companies like Amul, P&G, Reliance and others have opened the doors of opportunity for women entrepreneurs.



WELFARE OF ALL SECTIONS:

- Each handloom weaver family got Rs 24,000 per annum.

- Each fisherman's family gets Rs 10,000 during non-hunting season.



- Auto, maxi cab, taxi drivers will get Rs 10,000 per annum.

- Rs 560 crore was allocated for eye tests of all in the state. 1.29 lakh were given spectacles. Eyes of 67.69 lakh students were tested. Free eye operations have been done for 46,000 students.

- Liquor ban will happen in phased manner.

- Sampoorna Poshana provides nutritious food for pregnant and lactating mothers and children going to Anganwadis which were converted to pre-primary classes

- Social empowerment has been in its full flow with 50 per cent reservations to weaker sections in Agriculture Marketing Committees, temple Boards.



Jagan Mohan Reddy garu gets appreciation in all national and international surveys for the best and corruptionless, transparent governance. It is the spirit of the Padayatra that has brought in revolutionary changes in the state.

(Vijayasai Reddy is Parliamentary Party Leader and National General Secretary of YSRCP.)

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. The facts and opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.