The government Mamata Banerjee heads and the party she leads are both facing waves of crises that, say critics, may affect the popular mandate when West Bengal assembly elections are held next year. As chief minister, Mamata faces allegations of being responsible for the loss of almost 26,000 school jobs following a Supreme Court order in a recruitment scam. And, as chairperson of the Trinamool Congress (TMC), she has to deal with a major rift within, where top leaders are allegedly involved in a scandalous public spat.

Flashbacks From The Past

In both cases, it is being said that the response has been too little, too late. This and other such incidents have raised the question, has Mamata consciously decided to handle the situation with velvet gloves, or is her iron fist within really losing its grip? The West Bengal Chief Minister, known for her grit and resilience, rode to power in the state in 2011 on the back of a slew of allegations against a three-decade-old Left Front government. Unfortunately and ironically, the opposition today has charged her on similar grounds: corruption, political abuse, and administrative ineptitude.

The Saradha Ponzi scheme and the Narada sting, as well as scams related to cattle and coal smuggling and teachers' recruitment, have roiled the TMC over the last few years. In June 2019, Mamata, perhaps for the first time, had publicly chided party workers over “cut money”; her comment was largely seen as an acknowledgement of the rot within. In fact, she even went on to direct her party members at all levels to return the “commission” extorted from beneficiaries of welfare schemes; a few leaders did as instructed, though not all followed her diktat.

The 'Leaked' Chats

Since then, a couple of other awkward incidents have shaken the party. Just recently, TMC members of Parliament were caught squabbling on camera inside the Election Commission of India office. This was followed by an outburst on their WhatsApp chat group, which was again leaked. The party chairperson, being informed by a woman MP about the spat, had reportedly asked the leaders concerned not to comment on the issue publicly. Even so, certain leaders went ahead and poured their hearts out to the media.

Incidentally, one of these MPs had faced internal opposition when he was named as a candidate in the last Lok Sabha election. So had a couple of other leaders. At the time, however, Mamata had prevailed and all of them went ahead to contest - and win - the polls. But tensions seem to have persisted, with the rift largely being seen as an “old vs. young” battle within the TMC, and, more importantly, one arising from a difference in opinion between the aunt and her heir-apparent and Diamond Harbour MP, Abhishek Banerjee. Even when Mamata was leaving on March 22 for the UK for a business meeting and a lecture in Oxford, posters came up across Kolkata's streets, hailing the leadership of the nephew. This was not the first time. There have been reports about the emergence of warring “camps” aligned to the two. Abhishek's “followers” have mentioned in private that Mamata's political and administrative ways are “antiquated” and the party needs to “modernise”. On the other hand, Mamata loyalists say that this “modernisation” is in fact “corporatisation” of the TMC. How far the two leaders patronise such “followers” and their opinions is a matter of speculation. But the slip is showing.

No One To Lean On?

Conflicts at lower levels in the party have also led to one-upmanship and street fights. This has affected the public perception and is seen as being one of the various reasons that led to the exit of some of Mamata's trusted lieutenants, including Mukul Roy and Suvendu Adhikari (though they are also alleged to have jumped ship in order to avoid action in certain sticky cases). Many of Mamata's other aides are currently embroiled in scams, though some of them are out on bail and lying low. Overall, her trusted circle seems to be shrinking, and she herself appears to be torn between managing her party and running her government.

The brutal murder of an intern in Kolkata's R G Kar Medical College and Hospital in August last year and the subsequent protests have only added to the discontent against Mamata. Back when the issue had rocked the nation, it was Abhishek who had ended the TMC's silence and asked the police chief to take action against those who vandalised a venue where protesters had gathered. He had also raised the issue of strengthening laws against rapists. Soon, the administration swung into action; vandals were picked up, talks were initiated with the protesting doctors, and security measures were implemented. However, curiously, before the year ended, Abhishek quietly withdrew from the space, choosing to concentrate instead on his job as a Lok Sabha MP and delivering fiery speeches in Parliament.

Perhaps he did that because he knows that at present, it is only his aunt's presence and charisma that can earn the TMC a winning mandate. Yes, he is aware that he will have to take on the mantle some day, but that day is not now. As for Mamata, it won't be entirely out of character if she has already called a meeting with the erring leaders and given an earful to each of them. Perhaps she has also already established what the forces were behind the two leaks. But that doesn't take away from the fact that perhaps for the first time, this is also a Mamata who is struggling to keep her party and government from crumbling from within.

(Jayanta Bhattacharya is a senior journalist writing on polls and politics, conflict, farmer and human interest issues)

Disclaimer: These are the personal opinions of the author