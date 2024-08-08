The recent landslides in Wayanad have prompted the central government to act swiftly in designating Ecologically Sensitive Areas (ESA) in the Western Ghats, a UNESCO World Heritage Site and one of the eight "hottest hotspots" of biological diversity in the world. On July 31, the central government issued the sixth iteration of the draft notification, proposing to declare over 56,825.7 square kilometres of the Western Ghats across six states - Gujarat, Maharashtra, Goa, Karnataka, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu - as ESA. This includes 13 villages in Kerala's Wayanad, which experienced a series of landslides on July 30. Roughly 400 people died due to the landslides, while 150 still remain missing.

The central government's decision reflects a realisation that designating the entire region as an ESA in one go might not be feasible. The new notification follows an older draft issued in 2022, which expired when the central government and the six states could not reach a consensus on the extent of the ESA in their respective areas.

The latest draft proposes to designate 449 square kilometres in Gujarat, 17,340 square kilometres in Maharashtra, 1,461 square kilometres in Goa, 20,668 square kilometres in Karnataka, 6,914 square kilometres in Tamil Nadu, and 9,993.7 square kilometres in Kerala as ecologically sensitive. This step-by-step approach is largely due to a decade of failed attempts to achieve a consensus among the states.

Why No Consensus?

The Union Environment Ministry first issued a draft notification for the ESA in March 2014, based on recommendations from the High-Level Working Group (HLWG) established by the Central government in 2013. Headed by space scientist K. Kasturirangan, the HLWG reviewed the earlier recommendations of 2011 made by the Madhav Gadgil-led expert committee on ESAs. While the Gadgil committee had recommended designating 64% of the Western Ghats as ESA, the Kasturirangan panel proposed only 37%.

The Gadgil report included detailed landslide vulnerability mapping and identified villages prone to landslides. However, stakeholder states opposed these recommendations, arguing they were too restrictive and detrimental to development and livelihoods. Environmentalists, meanwhile, claim that state governments have faced pressure from vested interests, such as mining and tourism industries, to delay the notification.

"Multiple stakeholders and propaganda by select players is hampering the consensus. A national policy may not translate to reality even though it has its scientific backing as local sentiments are often a sensitive subject," says environmentalist Arun Krishnamurthy, founder of E.F.I, a Chennai-based NGO. "Prolonged acceptance by state governments often correlates with grassroots acceptance of the proposed policies," he adds.

In particular, Kerala and Karnataka objected to the proposed bans on mining, quarrying, and the establishment of new industries. Concerns have been raised in Kerala, where a significant portion of the population resides within or near the proposed buffer zones.

Dr. Thara KG, former head of the Disaster Management Centre in Kerala, highlights the state's challenges: high population density, livelihood concerns, and housing issues. "There is resistance to the ESA from people who feel their immediate problems need addressing first. The entire state is vulnerable. When all districts in Kerala are multi-hazard-prone districts, where do you relocate people? The only remedy is to mitigate the vulnerability," says Dr. Thara.

Hastening The Process

In April 2022, the Centre formed a new panel under former Director-General of Forests, Sanjay Kumar, to work closely with states and resolve issues. This five-member expert panel is expected to submit its report by the end of next month and has been actively engaging with the six states to address inconsistencies and information gaps in the draft notification.

The latest draft includes proposals such as a complete ban on mining, quarrying, and sand mining. Existing mines are to be phased out within five years from the final notification or the expiry of existing leases, whichever comes first. The draft also prohibits new thermal power projects while allowing existing projects to continue without expansion. It bans highly polluting industries (as specified by the State Pollution Control Board) and their expansion, and prohibits large-scale construction projects and townships, with exceptions for repairs and renovations of existing buildings.

Reports suggest that many states have requested reductions in the ESA areas and adjustments to the inclusion or exclusion of certain villages. The draft specifies that agriculture, plantation, and less polluting activities will not be affected by ESA provisions, and the final area will be determined based on state recommendations.

The landslides in Wayanad, as well as similar disasters in Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh, underscore the dangers posed by unscientific infrastructure, uncontrolled tourism, illegal mining, and habitation in eco-sensitive areas.

"The repeated calamities are bringing us closer to reality. Building consensus requires cutting across political lines with science and logic, ensuring appropriate compensation for those affected, and avoiding compromises that favour powerful interests," says Krishnamurthy. He adds, "Detailed community awareness, engagement, and a phased, results-oriented policy are crucial for conserving the Western Ghats."

The ongoing debate between environmental conservation and development remains challenging as there is a need to find solutions that do not compromise either side.

(Bharti Mishra Nath is Contributing Editor, NDTV)

