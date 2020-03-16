There is a fine line between advocacy and scaring people. The aim is to create much-needed awareness and reinforce measures to keep us, our loved ones and the community safe. A big salute to our Hon'ble Prime Minister for his extraordinary leadership skills and to the outstanding efforts of our medical and healthcare personnel at this most difficult time.

Although there are over 110 people in India who are COVID 19 positive, there is a difference between the officially declared numbers versus "true" cases in the community. People can be infected with COVID 19 and yet have no symptoms.

There is growing evidence from several studies conducted globally that asymptomatic people (people without symptoms) are causing a significant number of infections, not only through their contact with others but also through indirect transmission by way of contaminating common objects such as door handles, elevator buttons, wash room taps etc. It is important to remember that the virus remains active on surfaces for many hours or even days.

Therefore the best way to deal with this "unwelcome visitor" in our lives is to presume we are infected and that the people we come into contact with are potentially infected. "Social distancing" is the key to preventing the exponential spread of this pandemic.

Some Do's and Don'ts:

Personal hygiene - frequent hand-washing for 20 seconds with soap and water

Cough or sneeze into closed elbow

Do not touch face/nose/eyes

Important to Avoid:

Avoid "face to face" meetings. Try to work from home. If you meet in person, try to stay six feet apart from each other.

Avoid gatherings (small or big)

Do not visit gyms/swimming pools

Avoid malls, cinemas, clubs, pubs, restaurants, parties, sporting activities

Do not visit places of worship

Do not travel internationally or domestic (unless it is absolutely essential/urgent)

Group meetings and Conferences must be cancelled. It amazes me that several pan-India doctors' conferences (including some international) were held even though WHO has declared COVID 19 outbreak as a global health emergency on January 30, 2020 . As President of the Association of Surgeons of India, which is the world's second-largest surgical organisation, I deferred all meetings / courses / conferences in all the 29 States in the early part of the first week of March, well before COVID 19 outbreak was declared a pandemic.

Every government and private hospital must have protocols in place. In addition to earmarking designated areas for testing / treating COVID 19 positive patients, there must be adequate reserves / equipment / manpower. Protocols for screening visitors - restricting entry to a limited number, cancelling weekly in-house hospital meetings, using IT to convey information to staff, etc.

The next one month would be crucial in determining if India can in fact "flatten the curve" and contain the exponential transmission of the virus. We must do everything in our power to make this happen...

(Dr P Raghu Ram is President, The Association of Surgeons of India, and is a Padma Shri awardee.)

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. The facts and opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.