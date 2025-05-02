Congress's social media strategists likely believed they had crafted a masterstroke-sharply derisive, attention-grabbing, and instantly shareable content. The post featured a headless portrait of Prime Minister, accompanied by the catchline "Jimmedari ke samay - GAYAB", without explicitly naming him.

While it did capture attention, it also provided ammunition for influential figures in Pakistan, who seized the opportunity to mock Modi and push their false narratives. The post's amplification by forces hostile to India's interests handed the BJP an opportunity to strike back.

Roughly 24 hours later-after internal deliberations, it seems-the Congress deleted the post. But by then, the damage was done. The BJP linked Modi's headless depiction to the radical Islamist slogan "Sar Tan Se Juda".

Adding to the controversy, several Congress leaders made questionable remarks - raising doubts about potential Indian military action against Pakistan and contradicting eyewitness accounts of recent terror attack victims, reportedly targeted based on religion. The backlash prompted Congress to issue an advisory urging its leaders to refrain from commenting on such sensitive matters. But when senior AICC officials or Karnataka's Chief Minister speak out of turn, the issue transcends communication - it points to deeper structural flaws within the party.

This episode is yet another reminder of Congress's habit of self-inflicted damage, particularly on national security issues. Over time, the party has developed a reputation - whether inadvertently or otherwise - of being perceived as misaligned with public sentiment on national interests.

Consider the recent Pahalgam terror attack, where 25 tourists and a local pony handler were killed. Eyewitnesses reported that the victims were specifically targeted after being identified as Hindus. Yet, some senior Congress leaders floated alternative narratives that, suspiciously, echoed Pakistan's version of events.

The Congress must confront a difficult question: How did it allow a perception of weakness - or even hostility - on national security to take root in the minds of many Indians? This is especially perplexing given that, despite the UPA government's failure to take decisive action after the 2008 Mumbai attacks, public support for Congress remained intact.

Perhaps Congress's misreading of public sentiment persisted even as attitudes evolved under Modi's leadership after 2014. Rahul Gandhi's visit to JNU in 2016 - to support students protesting disciplinary action, some of whom were accused of chanting "Azadi" and "Bharat Tere Tukde Honge" - did not go unnoticed. Earlier, Congress backed the "Award Wapsi" campaign, which many saw as politically motivated.

After the 2016 surgical strikes on terror camps in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, Rahul Gandhi accused Modi of "khoon ki dalali" (trading in soldiers' blood). Following the 2019 Balakot airstrike, he demanded proof that the strikes occurred-claims eagerly amplified by Pakistani media. In both cases, Gandhi's statements, aimed at Modi, seemingly undermined the armed forces - crossing a red line on national security.

Congress's official statements and remarks by its leaders during such incidents have repeatedly appeared out of sync with national sentiment. One senior Congress leader even used derogatory remarks about then-Army Chief General Bipin Rawat, a remark later retracted after widespread condemnation.

In 2017, a Chinese embassy bulletin revealed that Rahul Gandhi met the Chinese Ambassador. Congress initially denied the meeting but later admitted it, calling it routine diplomatic engagement. However, questions arose over why it wasn't coordinated with the Indian government. Notably, the Chinese embassy later deleted the statement from its website.

Rahul Gandhi's forceful-but often speculative-remarks about Chinese incursions in Ladakh, including graphic descriptions of Indian soldiers being beaten, were interpreted by many as aligning more with Chinese propaganda than Indian interests.

The BJP's claim that Congress's "headless Modi" post resembled radical slogans like "Sar Tan Se Juda" gained traction largely because this wasn't an isolated incident.

Viewed collectively, these instances reinforce the perception that Congress consistently misreads national sentiment-particularly on security issues-frequently finding itself on the wrong side of public opinion.

(The author is Consulting Editor, NDTV)

Disclaimer: These are the personal opinions of the author