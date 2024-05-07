As the temperature soars, it's natural for people to make a beeline for the hill stations of Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, or Uttarakhand in the North, or Ooty, Coorg, Munnar, Kodaikanal, in the South. To give a push to the tourism sector and promote India as an all-season destination, the Ministry of Tourism on May 6 launched a social media campaign titled 'Cool Summers of India' at the ongoing Arabian Travel Mart (from May 6 to May 9) in Dubai.

The campaign aims to attract both domestic and foreign visitors by showcasing India's diverse climate. Under the first phase, the ministry, in consultation with the state governments and union territory administrations, has selected about 50 destinations. These include both famous tourist spots as well as lesser-known places. Interestingly, the criteria for the selection included the air quality index of these places.

These tourist locations are being promoted on various digital platforms, including the Incredible India portal. The campaign, which may help ease the burden on overcrowded tourist hotspots, also seeks to celebrate the local culture, crafts and cuisines of India.

Welcoming the initiative, Jay Bhatia, vice-president, the Travel Agents Association of India, says, "The campaign will inform travellers about cooler destinations in India during the summer peaks. It will also attract a wider range of travellers, including families, adventure enthusiasts, and nature lovers, thereby expanding the domestic tourism market."

With rising disposable incomes, domestic travel and tourism in India has seen a growth in recent times. The sector contributed Rs 15.7 lakh crore to India's economy in 2022. According to a recent Indian Brand Equity Foundation report, India's tourism industry is expected to create jobs for 137 million people and add $250 billion to the nation's GDP by 2030.

India's tourism budget got a major boost in the 2024 interim budget as Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman set aside Rs. 2,449 crore for the sector, a 44.7% increase over the previous fiscal year. Over the last ten years, the Narendra Modi government has placed special emphasis on the industry. The Centre's Swadesh Darshan Scheme and the National Strategy for Sustainable Tourism are part of such efforts. From time to time, the Prime Minister has been vocal about promoting local goods and has urged Indians to travel within the country to promote domestic tourism. The government had also proposed a 'Wed In India' campaign in December last year to promote the country as a favourable wedding destination.

"With effective marketing, enhanced infrastructure development, and stakeholder collaboration, the Centre's campaign can contribute to the sustainable growth of India's tourism industry," says Bhatia.

Coorg-based Revathi Iyer, owner of a homestay, says everyone benefits from tourism. "It brings in revenue for the accommodation owner, for salaried employees, and market vendors who promote local articles and artefacts. The government itself benefits when we pay homestay tax to the local panchayat, which helps the village body provide funds for area development".

But often, heavy tourism takes a severe toll on the environment. The recent landslides and floods in the Himalayas and the Western Ghats triggered by both planned and unplanned development are examples. Mass tourism and over-commercialisation also end up altering the aesthetic appeal of tourist spots.

The central and state governments must enforce measures like visitor caps to ensure responsible tourism. "The development has to be well-planned and strong rules have to be laid and implemented to maintain the sanctity of the place," says Iyer.

(Bharti Mishra Nath is a senior journalist)

