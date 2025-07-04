It feels personal. The grief is real. And yet it all seems like a fever dream. Diogo Jota's passing has left a gaping hole in the hearts of millions of Liverpool fans. Existence is an absurd concept, but often people mask it by telling you to find a purpose. Diogo did. He found his purpose and excelled at it. The 28-year-old became a world-class footballer, married his childhood sweetheart Rute Cardoso, had three wonderful kids, three dogs and a legion of supporters who belted his song the moment they sniffed a tiny window of opportunity. And yet, in an instant, he left this world, and the Kop lost one of its true, working-class heroes.

While the grief is heavy, talking about it seems comforting. This blog isn't just about mourning him; it's about sharing the heartache, celebrating his light, and maybe, by the end, learning to say goodbye.

Andrew Garfield expressed it beautifully after his mother passed away. He said, "I hope this grief stays with me because it's all the unexpressed love that I didn't get to tell her." Hopefully, for the Liverpool fans, the grief sits with us -- after all, what is grief, if not love persevering?

And love we did. Diogo was adored by the fans.

Picture this: A feral Anfield celebrating a Premier League title for the first time in 35 years. Limbs all around, flares painting the air red, players jumping in joy, and while the festivities are underway, a certain Portuguese player is pushed in front of the mythical Kop, which starts serenading him with the chant of "Oh, he wears the number 20, he will take us to victory".

The player is Diogo Jota, who jumps up and down, wearing the Champions jersey and the Portuguese flag around his waist. Perhaps this is his legacy and the way fans across the globe will remember him.

"Ohhhh his name is Diogo!" 🎶🇵🇹



Our lad from Portugal loving those Anfield celebrations 🤩 pic.twitter.com/KrdeZZP92X — LFCTV (@LFCTV) April 30, 2025

I still vividly recall his signing and how it came out of the blue. Despite the apprehensions of some fans, I was confidently assured that Diogo would come good, and he did. He scored eight minutes into his debut against Arsenal and instantly became a fan favourite.

Chalking statistics at this moment doesn't sit right, but Diogo was one of the most clinical strikers that this storied club has had the fortune to witness. 2005 Champions League winner, Jamie Carragher, called him the club's best finisher, ahead of the likes of Fernando Torres, Luis Suarez, Mohammed Salah, Ian Rush and Kenny Dalglish, among others.

20 securing 20

People often talk about characters in our game and how it makes the game fascinating. Diogo epitomised what it meant to be a character. 'Jota the Slotta', they called him. After his injury-time winner against Tottenham Hotspur in 2023, he sat down, pulled out an imaginary PlayStation controller, and celebrated like a kid. That was Diogo, pure, unfiltered joy.

Having endured a dry spell during the run-in last season, it was on-brand for Jota to turn up in the Merseyside derby by dancing through the Everton defence and scoring the solitary goal of the match to secure the title. It was to be his last professional goal as well. The player wearing the no. 20, signed in 2020, secured the title no. 20 for Liverpool Football Club.

Amazing scenes. Thank you, Liverpool 🔴 pic.twitter.com/NDzrTkfLuD — Diogo Jota (@DiogoJota18) May 29, 2025

'He made people happy'

They say football feels unimportant on days like these, but seeing the outpouring of tributes for a person whom most of us did not know personally, it seems the opposite is true. Being a self-proclaimed Scouser, living thousands of miles away, Diogo's passing hurts like losing a family member or a friend. A non-football fan may consider it irrational, but football is a silly sport, and most of us adore the players playing for our clubs, more than we'd care to admit.

The great Bill Shankly once said, "Liverpool was made for me, and I was made for Liverpool." That's what it feels like, a connection that defies distance, logic, even death. Diogo wasn't just a player; he was part of our story and, hopefully, going forward, a part of our fabric.

It's one of those mornings that makes you realise how much a footballer can mean to you, far beyond the game itself. Finding out the Diogo Jota news feels like a gut punch. A player who scored goals that made us dream, who gave everything to the club, and who played like he truly… pic.twitter.com/O145xB6Z7B — Peter Bolster (@peter_bolster) July 3, 2025

The generations before us have lost their legends, but for those born in the late 90s and early 2000s, Diogo's loss is like losing that older brother who showed you the ropes with an animated smile on their face.

Of all the tributes pouring in for Diogo across the internet, nearly everyone carries a common theme. Diogo made them happy, he made them feel wanted and isn't this why people take up any sport? To make themselves and others happy.

He made people happy.

You'll Never Walk Alone

Diogo was an entertainer, and I hope he knew how much he meant to millions of us. So, rest easy, Diogo. You found your purpose, and you lived it beautifully. We'll keep singing for you because that's what Liverpool fans do. May heaven be a beautiful stadium for you and your brother.

Strength to Rute, the children and the family. You'll Never Walk Alone.

