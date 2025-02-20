By appointing Rekha Gupta, a first-time MLA, as the Chief Minister of the National Capital Territory of Delhi, the BJP leadership has followed a pattern set by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah about a decade ago. They have chosen a relatively younger leader, in their 40s or 50s, who is committed to the party's philosophy, has a proven organizational track record, and possesses the perceived ability to manage the state's affairs for the long term.

Rekha Gupta comes across as a warm, friendly next-door neighbour who does not portray an aura of the positions she has held in the past, including the top post she now occupies. She may not have been widely known compared to some of her party colleagues in the government or the assembly, but her credentials as a party worker and her leadership skills speak highly for themselves.

Emerging from student politics, Rekha Gupta first gained success and limelight when she was elected General Secretary in the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) in 1995 as a nominee of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the student wing of the RSS. However, her journey has not been all roses. She underwent the tough grind of politics as a municipal councillor, losing the 2015 assembly election to AAP and the Mayor's election to AAP.

Despite these setbacks, she remained determined and worked diligently as Chairperson of various committees she presided over in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, as Vice President of the BJP's National Mahila Morcha, and as General Secretary of the party's Delhi state unit. She won the 2025 assembly election with a margin of close to 30,000 votes, which is a significant by Delhi's standards.

Rekha Gupta has been hailed across the board as a good choice to lead the city government, a rarity in contemporary politics. She carries no baggage from the past and, despite being active for over three decades, has a completely non-controversial record. Being a woman and her origins in the Vaishya community, two strong social support bases of the BJP, are additional positives.

Her style of politics, at least so far, is one of poise and conciliation, in contrast to the abrasive style of politics practiced by the previous Aam Aadmi Party's Arvind Kejriwal and his protégé Atishi. If the people of Delhi overwhelmingly voted for change, she is undoubtedly the new face of that change.

Rekha Gupta has assembled a promising cabinet, including Pravesh Sahib Singh Verma, Ashish Sood, Majinder Singh Sirsa, Kapil Mishra, Ravindra Indraj Singh, and Pankaj Kumar Singh, who represent different regions of Delhi and belong to various social segments. They have all proven to be leaders in their own right.

The broad outlines of what is expected from the new BJP government and how it intends to deliver on its promises were outlined by PM Modi in his address to party workers at the party's national headquarters on March 8, following the declaration of election results.

The confrontation between the Delhi Lieutenant Governor and the Chief Minister, which had become an almost daily routine during AAP's 10-year rule, should hopefully be a thing of the past. With the BJP government at the Centre and in the city, the Delhi government is expected to work in harmony to deliver governance to the people.

Even before the new government was installed, efforts to clean the Yamuna began, with pictures of machines being used to clean the river going viral. In some areas, repair work on damaged roads has started.

As promised by PM Modi, the newly sworn-in Chief Minister Rekha Gupta's first announcement was to transfer the first instalment of ₹2,500 as monthly assistance to eligible women's accounts by March 8, the International Women's Day.

She faces a significant challenge and opportunity – with assistance from the Modi government at the Centre, to make Delhi a model city in terms of hygiene, infrastructure, and governance.

(The author is Consulting Editor, NDTV)

Disclaimer: These are the personal opinions of the author