Jammu and Kashmir's ruling coalition collapsed on Tuesday as the BJP yanked support from Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti's PDP (File photo)

Mehbooba Mufti submitted her resignation to Governor NN Vohra soon after the coalition collapsed (File)

The Amarnath Yatra will commence on June 28

The Mehbooba Mufti government had approved withdrawal of cases registered against 9,730 people involved in stone-pelting incidents