This is the second part of a two-part column: 12 new MPs in the Opposition to watch out for. In the first part, I wrote about six of the 446 new MPs from the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. Here's part two with six more Parliamentarians, to complete the list of 12 MPs to watch out for:

Lok Sabha

1. Captain Viriato Fernandes, INC, Goa (55)

"The railways is trying to increase its revenue through freight. The most important cargo they are targeting is coal. In 2018, Prime Minister Modi was conferred the title 'Champion of Earth'. Ironically, coal is detrimental to the environment. We are speaking opposite languages"



26 years in the Indian Navy. Operation Vijay Star and Operation Vijay Medal awardee for service in the Kargil War of 1999. His gentle manners, unassuming demeanour and sharp communication skills will work wonders in the Lok Sabha. South Goa was a copybook seat for the INDIA alliance and much of that credit goes to this comparatively new Congressman who knows how to win friends and influence people.

2. Priya Saroj, SP, Uttar Pradesh (26)

"The BJP says sabka saath, sabka vikas. But they've only done their own vikas. India's citizens have woken up."



Another infusion of young blood by Team Akhilesh Yadav. Ms Saroj's maiden speech was on the Demands for Grants for the Ministry of Education. She seemed unfazed by the monstrosity of the moment. She represents a crucial, almost unchartered intersection, even within the Samajwadi Party- a young, Dalit woman enthusiastic to navigate the road for public service.

3. Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi, J&K National Conference, J&K (48)

"Members of this House are lucky to have normal circumstances. That they are equal citizens of this country. That they can participate in this debate. We do not have this luxury...We are not servants of your will".



This speech of his coincided with the fifth anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370. Mr Mehdi was often shouted down by the Treasury benches and 'censored'. Tackling all these with consummate ease, his rejoinder: have the spine to listen.

4. Dr Prabha Mallikarjun, INC, Karnataka (48)

"If only the Centre knew one or two billionaires to help them out! Start alphabetically with 'A' and they might find someone"



Born into an agriculturalist family, the debutant MP is a dentist by training. The charming Dr Mallikarjun is one of about 30 MPs belonging to the medical fraternity. Her intervention in the Demands for Grants for the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare had six sharp pointers on how health is underfunded and overlooked by the government. She argued that the budget only had incremental changes and not the vision needed to transform the sector.

5. Awadhesh Prasad, SP, Uttar Pradesh (79)

"I went through the seventy-page Budget document not once but several times. Even with binoculars, There is no mention of Ayodhya or Uttar Pradesh. In the name of Ayodhya, the BJP has only carried out politics and business, and completely ignored its development".

Nine-time MLA. Former minister in the state government. Tipped to be INDIA bloc's consensus candidate for the post of Deputy Speaker in Lok Sabha. In more ways than one, Awadhesh Prasad is the man of the hour. He defeated the BJP where it hurt the most - Ayodhya. In his response to the Budget, Mr Prasad called the government out for exploiting his constituency for political advantage. His message was simple: people's houses were bulldozed and their businesses were stopped, they are not going to forgive the BJP.

Rajya Sabha

6. Saket Gokhale, AITC, West Bengal (37)

"The Union Budget by the Finance Minister reminds me of an old quote by Benjamin Franklin: nothing is certain except death and taxes. The Finance Minister's taxes are worse. Death kills you only once in your life, these taxes kill you every year"



Once a war correspondent, then a Right to Information activist and now one of the youngest members in Rajya Sabha (I am leaving out the 150-day political imprisonment for speaking up against the Government), Mr Gokhale represents West Bengal.



While speaking on the Budget for 2024-25, he highlighted the government's systematic deprivation of opposition states like West Bengal, a tax regime that is disproportionately skewed against the middle and lower classes and their brazen mistreatment of minorities.



Do share your own list of 12 new MPs from the Opposition who you think will sparkle over the next few years in Parliament.



Additional research: Varnika Mishra

Disclaimer: These are the personal opinions of the author