Zoos Are Tweeting Amazon-Like Reviews Of Animals And They Are Hilarious

This will make you laugh out loud

Offbeat | | Updated: March 12, 2018 13:51 IST
The 'mostly harmless' lion earned four stars.

This is not the first time that zoos have engaged in a hilarious tweet-off on the micro blogging website, but this might just be the best one yet. On Friday, zoos in USA began to rate and review animals like product reviews on e-commerce websites. The results were predictably hilarious. The Amazon-esque reviews are sure to make you laugh out loud. See for yourself:

The trend started with Oregon Zoo rating an otter
 
The 'rate a species' trend soon spread to other zoos and aquariums
 
And spread like wildfire
 
This lion earned four stars
 
This red panda comes with extra fluff included
 
Soon it wasn't just zoos but the whole twitterverse joining in on rating species
 
The tweets were a definite hit and kept people entertained all through the weekend
 
Which tweet made you laugh the hardest? Let us know using the comments section below.

