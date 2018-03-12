Zoos Are Tweeting Amazon-Like Reviews Of Animals And They Are Hilarious

FIRST IMPRESSIONS

Overall very good first impressions. Sturdy built, totally winter-ready and waterproof. Only comes in brown but that's actually a plus for me. #rateaspeciespic.twitter.com/IK99ODsTPT - Oregon Zoo (@OregonZoo) March 9, 2018

otter be 4 stars but

ok first of all i'm very satisfied much improved over river edition. extremely warm insulation which adds buoyancy. if u like kelp the UrchinCrusher+ is a must on coastal trips. minus one star because it's actually a weasel lol?! #rateaspeciespic.twitter.com/oCGV3aGlZ0 - Monterey Bay Aquarium (@MontereyAq) March 9, 2018

A+ VINTAGE ROADSTER

Despite few major design updates since the Ice Age, a worthy investment for current and future aficionados. Oxygen-processing and sustained land speed unparalleled. Extremely rare, though hopefully not for long.#rateaspeciespic.twitter.com/Dqa0Gp7Q7m - Los Angeles Zoo and Botanical Gardens (@LAZoo) March 9, 2018

I WAS A DOUBTER

I was skeptical but this really works! You can't just put any kind of kangaroo in a tree. You need to make sure you get the right kind. Look for labels like "Matschie's" or "Goodfellow's" to know it's the real deal.

#rateaspeciespic.twitter.com/8fy8dU74fK - Woodland Park Zoo (@woodlandparkzoo) March 9, 2018

HIGH-KOALATY, IF SLUGGISH

Who's got four thumbs and loves to sleep?#rateaspeciespic.twitter.com/fzedtnFODx - Los Angeles Zoo and Botanical Gardens (@LAZoo) March 9, 2018

NOT AS EXPECTED

Color not as shown (not even CLOSE!!!), supposed to be predator but just sits on heated rock all day and let turtles walk all over him (if ambush predators are so different you should tell people) also missing one toe???#rateaspeciespic.twitter.com/5EAdkDN5D4 - CA AcademyOfSciences (@calacademy) March 9, 2018

MOSTLY HARMLESS

A+ excellent sleeper, perfectly content to sleep for 20+ hours in a day. Best to avoid during waking hours.#rateaspeciespic.twitter.com/wS1d8r7tjE - Los Angeles Zoo and Botanical Gardens (@LAZoo) March 9, 2018

We're a FANDA of the red panda. Low maintenance. Self cleaning. Extra fluff included. #rateaspeciespic.twitter.com/zB23VVWQiy - Minnesota Zoo (@mnzoo) March 9, 2018

Pleasantly surprised. Thought I had ordered a Roomba, but this did an excellent job of cleaning up my ecosystem. Only downside is the projectile vomiting. Overall 5 stars, would drunkenly purchase again. #rateaspeciespic.twitter.com/5fDfHiaWNq - Katherine O'Reilly (@DrKatfish) March 9, 2018

very unsatisfied with the shipping. I ordered a frog and what I got was this big melted pile. #rateaspeciespic.twitter.com/6pj9D2HcED - Slartibartfast (@shtoopy) March 9, 2018

CAT/SNAKE HYBRID

Extremely musky. 5/6 ends sharp and pointy. Handles like a furry noodle. But fantastic for taking care of unwanted prairie dogs along your property.#rateaspeciespic.twitter.com/I7euo0S3GJ - Tyger (@TygerWDR) March 9, 2018

The Oregon Zoo is rating species today like Amazon products, so freaking adorable! https://t.co/gBiYhI6Bcs - Emily Flynn (@tigerlilylover) March 9, 2018

I can't stop reading #rateaspecies for Sunday night fun. - Cheryl Wilen (@Cheryl_IPM) March 12, 2018