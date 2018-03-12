Zoos Are Tweeting Amazon-Like Reviews Of Animals And They Are Hilarious

The trend started with Oregon Zoo rating an otter
FIRST IMPRESSIONS- Oregon Zoo (@OregonZoo) March 9, 2018
Overall very good first impressions. Sturdy built, totally winter-ready and waterproof. Only comes in brown but that's actually a plus for me. #rateaspeciespic.twitter.com/IK99ODsTPT
The 'rate a species' trend soon spread to other zoos and aquariums
otter be 4 stars but- Monterey Bay Aquarium (@MontereyAq) March 9, 2018
ok first of all i'm very satisfied much improved over river edition. extremely warm insulation which adds buoyancy. if u like kelp the UrchinCrusher+ is a must on coastal trips. minus one star because it's actually a weasel lol?! #rateaspeciespic.twitter.com/oCGV3aGlZ0
A+ VINTAGE ROADSTER- Los Angeles Zoo and Botanical Gardens (@LAZoo) March 9, 2018
Despite few major design updates since the Ice Age, a worthy investment for current and future aficionados. Oxygen-processing and sustained land speed unparalleled. Extremely rare, though hopefully not for long.#rateaspeciespic.twitter.com/Dqa0Gp7Q7m
And spread like wildfire
I WAS A DOUBTER- Woodland Park Zoo (@woodlandparkzoo) March 9, 2018
I was skeptical but this really works! You can't just put any kind of kangaroo in a tree. You need to make sure you get the right kind. Look for labels like "Matschie's" or "Goodfellow's" to know it's the real deal.
#rateaspeciespic.twitter.com/8fy8dU74fK
HIGH-KOALATY, IF SLUGGISH- Los Angeles Zoo and Botanical Gardens (@LAZoo) March 9, 2018
Who's got four thumbs and loves to sleep?#rateaspeciespic.twitter.com/fzedtnFODx
NOT AS EXPECTED- CA AcademyOfSciences (@calacademy) March 9, 2018
Color not as shown (not even CLOSE!!!), supposed to be predator but just sits on heated rock all day and let turtles walk all over him (if ambush predators are so different you should tell people) also missing one toe???#rateaspeciespic.twitter.com/5EAdkDN5D4
This lion earned four stars
MOSTLY HARMLESS- Los Angeles Zoo and Botanical Gardens (@LAZoo) March 9, 2018
A+ excellent sleeper, perfectly content to sleep for 20+ hours in a day. Best to avoid during waking hours.#rateaspeciespic.twitter.com/wS1d8r7tjE
This red panda comes with extra fluff included
We're a FANDA of the red panda. Low maintenance. Self cleaning. Extra fluff included. #rateaspeciespic.twitter.com/zB23VVWQiy- Minnesota Zoo (@mnzoo) March 9, 2018
Soon it wasn't just zoos but the whole twitterverse joining in on rating species
Pleasantly surprised. Thought I had ordered a Roomba, but this did an excellent job of cleaning up my ecosystem. Only downside is the projectile vomiting. Overall 5 stars, would drunkenly purchase again. #rateaspeciespic.twitter.com/5fDfHiaWNq- Katherine O'Reilly (@DrKatfish) March 9, 2018
very unsatisfied with the shipping. I ordered a frog and what I got was this big melted pile. #rateaspeciespic.twitter.com/6pj9D2HcED- Slartibartfast (@shtoopy) March 9, 2018
CAT/SNAKE HYBRID- Tyger (@TygerWDR) March 9, 2018
Extremely musky. 5/6 ends sharp and pointy. Handles like a furry noodle. But fantastic for taking care of unwanted prairie dogs along your property.#rateaspeciespic.twitter.com/I7euo0S3GJ
The tweets were a definite hit and kept people entertained all through the weekend
The Oregon Zoo is rating species today like Amazon products, so freaking adorable! https://t.co/gBiYhI6Bcs- Emily Flynn (@tigerlilylover) March 9, 2018
I can't stop reading #rateaspecies for Sunday night fun.- Cheryl Wilen (@Cheryl_IPM) March 12, 2018
