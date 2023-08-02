Zomato Has A Hilarious Request For ''Ankita From Bhopal'', And It Involves Her Ex

As per the tweet, Ankita placed orders for her ex thrice, that too on cash on delivery.

Zomato never fails to surprise us with its marketing strategies. The social media handles of the food delivery app are replete with interesting content that are witty and humorous at the same time. One such tweet from Zomato has triggered a flood of responses that has netizens in splits. On Wednesday, Zomato in a tweet, urged ''Ankita from Bhopal'' to refrain from sending food to her ex. As per the tweet, Ankita placed orders for her ex thrice, that too on cash on delivery.

“Ankita from Bhopal please stop sending food to your ex on cash on delivery. This is the 3rd time - he is refusing to pay!” the company wrote.

See the tweet here:

Ankita from Bhopal please stop sending food to your ex on cash on delivery. This is the 3rd time - he is refusing to pay! — zomato (@zomato) August 2, 2023

The hilarious tweet has gone viral, triggering a barrage of amused responses from internet users who are curious to know whether Ankita is a real person or a fictional character for a marketing strategy. Nevertheless, users are having a field time sharing memes and jokes, with some saying that they would love to use the fun trick on their exes as well, to exact revenge.

The post has so far garnered over 8000 likes, 800 retweets, and hundreds of amusing comments. One user wrote, ''It's okay, Zomato. Consider launching a new service called 'Deliver a Slap.' I hope this initiative could be beneficial.''

Another commented, ''Plot twist: Ankita owes him money.'' A third said, ''Ankita's ex must feel like he's caught in an infinite loop of hunger and heartbreak, a COD cycle that never ends!''

A fourth remarked, ''When life gives you an ex-boyfriend, order food and show him what he's missing! Bon appetit, heartbreaker!''

Here are some more reactions:

Ankita from Bhopal be like pic.twitter.com/XCjjKsgjdk — Yatharth Sharma✨ (@yatharthcreates) August 2, 2023

pic.twitter.com/OLlHO85V88 — Jim Is Here To Take Care of Him (@RoastHimJim) August 2, 2023

I am ROFL. Badla lene ka accha tarika hain … pic.twitter.com/ZaOL1mEakL — Supriya (@SupriyaShonu67) August 2, 2023

