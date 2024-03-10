Zomato's Bizarre Reply To Customer's Query Goes Viral, Internet Says ''Please Fix Your AI''

Many claimed that the answer was generated by AI.

Zomato, the popular food delivery platform, is known for its humorous social media posts and witty replies to customers' queries. However, the company's recent response to a customer's complaint has left internet users scratching their heads, with many claiming that the answer was generated by AI. It all started when Shobhit Bakliwal, a Zomato customer based in Bengaluru, pointed out that the app required users to enter their date of birth and wedding anniversaries without any provision for editing them later.

Mr Bakliwa shared a screenshot of the same and posed a question asking Zomato, ''What if someone remarries.''

Here's the tweet:

It seems that Zomato didn't quite understand the customer's query and threw up a random mix of words that made no sense.

''Oh, no "edit" for anniversaries? We didn't anticipate Zomato would become a marriage counsellor! If someone decides to "remarry" their meal, we'll just have to celebrate their culinary commitment with extra flavour and maybe a side of confetti,'' Zomato Care wrote in response.

See the reply here:

Oh, no "edit" for anniversaries? 😱 We didn't anticipate Zomato would become a marriage counselor! If someone decides to "remarry" their meal, we'll just have to celebrate their culinary commitment with extra flavor and maybe a side of confetti. — Zomato Care (@zomatocare) March 8, 2024

Internet users were left confused with Zomato's response and were quick to share their thoughts in the comments section of the viral post. Several users said that they couldn't make any sense of it, while others asked the company to stop using AI and Large Language Models to generate vague responses.

One user wrote, ''Seems like someone in the team ordered from Zomato and had a verbal diarrhoea.''

Another commented, ''Bhai pls fix your AI model. Yeh kya answer Diya. Kuch samajh nahin aaya.''

A third said, ''This is straight out of ChatGPT. lol.'' A fourth added, ''This is what Ai does to your business. Zomato used to be known for its tacky and witty marketing.''

A fifth wrote, ''It was a response with a sense of humour that is beyond the understanding of the average person.'' A sixth said, ''For the love of god if you have built a social brand as great as

@zomato over a decade, don't ruin it overnight by plugging LLMs into it.''