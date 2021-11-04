'To Homes That Didn't Put Up Lights...': Zomato's Moving Diwali Wish

On Diwali, Zomato greeted families who lost people to Covid with a heartwarming post.

In a Diwali message that has moved many on social media, Zomato has greeted families who lost people to Covid. "We know that it may be too soon to be happy," the food delivery app's post on Diwali read.

Zomato dedicated its post to "the homes that did not put up lights this year, where sweets have lost their taste for all... Where the loss suffered at the start of the year is now making every occasion feel small."

"We hope you find happiness again soon," the post, reassuringly added.

Twitter users responded to the heartwarming post sharing personal stories of loss.

"Thank you Zomato. My mum lighted the lamps last year. 3 months later she was no more. Feeling lost," a user wrote.

Another user said in a tweet, "Thanks @zomato March 2021 still haunts me, Was literally watching from balcony, all families celebrating, kids lighting patakha, lighting, celebrations.. this is first diwali, my father is not in home, in that chair... Was feeling so down..Diwali will never be the same again.."

Appreciating the thoughtful gesture, a user commented, "This is best Diwali message till date. There is nothing happy about losing someone very close. Thanks @zomato and hope we will celebrate a happier Diwali next year."

The devastating second wave of Covid ravaged the country this year overwhelming the health infrastructure. Through this tough year, India's Covid infection tally crossed the grim milestone of two crore cases on May 4 this year and three crores on June 23 amid the second wave. So far, the country has reported a total of 4,59,652 Covid-related deaths.