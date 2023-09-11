Zomato Delivery Man's 'Secret Weed' Message Triggers Hilarious Responses

Food delivery services have become such an important part of our lives that it is really hard to imagine one without them. Much of the credit for it goes to delivery employees who work diligently and brave weather conditions to fulfill a customer's order on time. However, one delivery person went one step further and asked a customer if she wanted something extra, beyond her order like ''secret ganja.''

The customer's roommate shared the unusual conversation on social media, leaving users thoroughly amused.

Sharing the image, Sakshi Jain wrote, ''So my roommate had placed an order from @zomato last night, and this is what the delivery guy texted her.'' She also attached a screenshot of the message that read, ''I am on my way to deliver your order. Kuch chahiye aap ko. Secret Ganja (Weed), etc.''

See the tweet here:

So my roommate had placed an order from @zomato last night and this is what the delivery guy texted her. pic.twitter.com/fEu47gss32 — Sakshi Jain • Content Strategist (@thecontentedge) September 10, 2023

The tweet has gone viral, triggering a barrage of hilarious reactions, with some people joking they had such a caring delivery person too.

One user played on the word 'ganja' and wrote, ''Plot twist - he is from kesh Kanti and he's asking if you're secret ganja ( bald ) and need some hair oil."

Another joked, ''Itna caring bnda (Such a caring guy)''.

A third said, ''Aise delivery Wale sabko mile (May everyone get such a delivery guy)''. A fourth added, ''Order at 2 AM midnight... you too might get such an inquiry.'' Another said, ''haha.. Thats why Zomato's share prices are increasing this much.''