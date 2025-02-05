Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal Is Hiring Again. Eligibility? A "Second Brain"

Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal has a new job offer, this time for candidates who use artificial intelligence as their "second brain." In a post on X, Mr Goyal announced the opening, asking interested candidates to email him with the subject line: "I have a second brain." The role appears to be AI-centric, though specific job responsibilities remain undisclosed.

I am looking to work with business and product leaders who have already started using AI as their second brain. If you are the one, please write to me at d@zomato.com



PLEASE include the phrase "I have a second brain" in the subject line. — Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) February 4, 2025

The unusual hiring condition reminded many of his previous Chief-of-Staff job offer, where candidates were required to pay Rs 20 lakh upfront for consideration.

A user questioned, "What happened to the Chief of Staff thing, no reply on that."

What happened to the Chief of Staff thing, no reply on that — Indianstockss.com (@indian_stockss) February 4, 2025

Some have praised this initiative. A user wrote, "'I have a second brain'- and I think everyone should have this! AI makes life easier for founders by optimizing decisions, automating workflows, and unlocking new possibilities. It's not just a tool; it's a mindset shift. Excited to see this initiative!"

“I have a second brain”— and I think everyone should have this! AI makes life easier for founders by optimizing decisions, automating workflows, and unlocking new possibilities. It's not just a tool; it's a mindset shift. Excited to see this initiative! — Swapnil Srivastav (@theswapnilsri) February 4, 2025

Another commented, "Using AI as your 'second brain' can help streamline decision-making and enhance creativity, allowing you to focus on what truly matters. It's becoming a game changer for professionals." Mr Goyal replied, "Absolutely. My productivity has increased multiple times since I embraced it."

Absolutely. My productivity is up multiple times since I embraced it. — Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) February 4, 2025

Mr Goyal, no stranger to headlines, previously faced backlash after his Chief-of-Staff job listing sparked controversy. Industry leaders, including Shaadi.com founder Anupam Mittal, took jabs at him over the job's unusual requirement.

Mr Goyal later clarified that the company never intended to charge Rs 20 lakh for the post. The listing was meant to filter candidates based on their mindset rather than financial capacity.

He said that the company received over 18,000 applications and would prioritise genuine intent and learning potential over financial ability. He reassured the Rs 20 lakh fee was never a real requirement and hoped that "paying a company for a job" would not become a trend.