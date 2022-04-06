As Food Ordering Apps Zomato And Swiggy Go Down, Hungry Users Tweet Memes

Both Swiggy and Zomato were back within half an hour

Zomato and Swiggy, the country's topmost food delivery apps, reported an outage on Wednesday. And, foodies were not at all happy with this turn of events. Many panicked as they failed to refresh the apps. Of course, missing out on your much-needed meal is no small talk. The companies did try to assuage the customers and insisted that the glitch was “temporary”.

People flooded Twitter with memes that express their truest feelings. We bet, these will get you cracking. Several users have posted screenshots of their Zomato pages. Of course, the “something went wrong” page did not please food lovers. Many took this opportunity to roll their eyes over Zomato's earlier claim to finish 10-minute food delivery.

The outage has been a difficult time for people who rely on these food delivery apps for their daily meals. Underlining this trend, a person posted this meme.

#Zomato#swiggy apps down



Ppl who cant cook & depend on these apps rn: pic.twitter.com/AyLNUfxHzV — Shruti (@kadak_chai_) April 6, 2022

For some, the situation meant good business. We are talking about local restaurants and fast food stalls that haven't yet transitioned to online platforms.

zomato swiggy down

meanwhile gharke paas wali fast food ki dukaan#Zomatodown#swiggypic.twitter.com/zY9wk5XyXl — Arindam Panigrahi (@Aloodam1) April 6, 2022

And, for this person, it was a sad moment indeed. Reason? He had to eat the apple even after "planning on skipping" it.

One user speculated that fate had decided to finally help her with the weight loss routine.

Is Zomato down for everybody or has God finally decided to take matter into His own hands cz mere se toh weight loss ab hone se raha ! #Zomato#weightloss#zomatodown — Ankita Giri (@always_hunGIRI) April 6, 2022

A few were glad. Reason? The technical error meant that they could enjoy homemade food without any FOMO.

Zomato and Swiggy's brief outage surely brought a flood of memes to our screens.