'Zara Sambhal Ke': Delhi Police Issues Advisory, Urges People To Report Suspicious Object

Ahead of Republic Day 2024, Delhi Police on Sunday issued an advisory to people and urged them to notify police officials on spotting any suspicious object.

Delhi police took to microblogging platform X and wrote, "Zara Sambhal Ke..(Be careful)". The police also added a picture of a red bag with the text, "Red Bag Ko Touch Karo Laawaris Cheezon Ko Touch Nahi Kiya Jaata. Kuch Suspicious Dikhne Par Delhi Police KO 1090/14567 Par Call Karo."

The post gained popularity across social media platforms, garnering numerous likes and positive reactions from many users.

A user wrote, "Wow. It's a great way to learn."

Another user commented, "Why only red bag? what if the criminal changes colour? I never wanna see my bag kept outside the restaurant when I came back and saw that Police took custody of it."

Earlier, the Delhi Police advocated for boosting tourism in Lakshadweep through its social media pages.

Sharing an image with the caption "Humara (our) Island is lovely and exquisite," the Delhi Police posted a message on it saying, "Don't drive stressed. Get proper sleep. Take a break. Visit beautiful Lakshadweep."

Delhi Police is known for its amusing posts and witty responses to sensitize people about various issues. Their social media posts are always on point when it comes to relaying hard-hitting messages and cracking you up at the same time.



