YouTuber Tries "No Sitting" Challenge For A Week, Quits On Day 5

Quick Take Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. YouTuber Lucas Ball, known as Pigmie, undertook a standing challenge. He aimed to stay on his feet for an entire week without sitting down. By Day 5, he faced significant physical strain and ended the experiment.

Lucas Ball, a YouTuber known to his followers as Pigmie, recently took wellness advice to the extreme by attempting to stay on his feet for an entire week, without sitting down once. Inspired by health experts who recommend standing for two to four hours daily to combat sedentary lifestyles, Ball set out to remain upright for 16 hours a day.

To make his experiment work, the content creator invested in a bamboo standing desk, which he said boosted his productivity while working from home. "I didn't have time to take a breather and then get distracted," he noted.

However, the physical toll quickly became apparent. By Day 3, Ball said he was battling soreness in his legs and feet, and his posture began to slump. He also found himself reaching for snacks more often. "Maybe I was hungry from burning extra calories... I constantly ate throughout the entire day," he admitted.

By Day 5, the challenge had taken a serious toll. With aching legs, disrupted sleep, and noticeable posture issues, Ball decided to end the experiment early. "It looks like I'm starting to form this slouched-over position, especially in the upper back," he observed, though he did notice slight improvement in his lower spine's curve.

Despite the strain, Ball reported some benefits: improved digestion and a 30% spike in productivity. But he also gained a pound - likely from the extra snacking - and dealt with soreness in his knees and hips.

Reflecting on his experience, he said he plans to continue standing for a few hours each day but with more balance. "When I start to get fatigued, we'll bring that desk out," he said, before finally sitting down for the first time in five days.