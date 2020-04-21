YouTuber Hits Stranger's Car, Gets A Surprising Message After That...

"I scratched a guy's car this morning when parking my truck," wrote Casey Neistat on Twitter.

YouTuber Hits Stranger's Car, Gets A Surprising Message After That...

Image Instagrammed by Casey Neistat.

A surprisingly wholesome text exchange between a YouTuber and a man whose car he scratched by accident is currently going viral online. Casey Neistat, who has 12 million subscribers on the video service, took to Twitter to reveal what happened when he scratched someone's car and left a note apologising for the accident. 

"I scratched a guy's car this morning when parking my truck, total accident, small but noticeable scratch," the American YouTuber wrote a now-viral Twitter thread on Monday, adding that the incident occurred in Los Angeles. He said that he left a note on the car's windshield that read, "Hello. I scratched the hood of your car while parking mine. Please call/text so I can pay for the repair. My sincerest apologies for the trouble."

The owner of the car texted him on the number he had provided with a surprising response. He asked Neistat to donate any money he had put aside for repairs to a local food bank instead. 

"Hey thank you so much for the note. Please don't worry about the scratch. Any money you had to put towards my car feel free to please donate to a local venice food bank. Have a great week!"

Casey Neistat, 39, then donated $250 to the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank - a donation made in the name of "Mr Scratched Car". 

The heartwarming exchange between the YouTuber and the stranger has gone viral on Twitter with over 1.7 lakh 'likes' and 15,000 'retweets'. 

In the comments section, many praised the interaction and commended the stranger for his response. Some Twitter users also shared similar stories on the microblogging platform. 

What do you think of this exchange? Let us know using the comments section. 
 

Click for more trending news


Comments
Casey Neistatacts of kindenssLos Angeles
Web Stories
Travel 10 Things To Do In And Around Sikkim
Sports Cricket Captains With Top Success Rates
Health These Lifestyle Changes Can Reduce The Risk Of Type 2 Diabetes
Beauty Home Remedies To Get Rid Of Acne
Entertainment 5 Of The Biggest Fattest Bollywood Weddings
Fashion Oscar Dresses That Went Viral Before Viral Was A Thing
Gaming Video Games No One Thought Would Do Well
Food How To Make Sheer Khurma Dessert At Home
Tech Simple Steps to Keep Your Smartphone and Laptop Clean

Track Coronavirus pandemic in India and get the latest COVID-19 news from around the world on ndtv.com/coronavirus

Watch Live News:

nd-india
your daily newsletter
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com