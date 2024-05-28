YouTuber Calls Ola Scooter Worth Rs 1.75 Lakh ''A Piece Of Junk''. See Viral Post

Mr Jain explained that he purchasedthe Ola S1 Pro for a hefty Rs. 1,75,000 for his father

A YouTuber recently took to X to express disappointment with his Ola scooter worth Rs 1.75 lakh. Calling it a ''piece of junk'', Rishabh Jain enumerated the problems he encountered with Ola's electric scooter. In a long thread on X, Mr Jain explained that he purchased the Ola S1 Pro for a hefty Rs. 1,75,000 for his father who is a ''big believer of new technology and clean tech.'' However, just after six months, the electric scooter started having issues.

''Every other day the screens stopped responding and the bike needed to reset. It takes 5-6 minutes just to start the damn thing,'' he wrote. Mr Jain shared how the service care executive's visit also didn't solve anything.

''Now the scooter does not even start, there is no option of pickup or mechanic home visit to app. The service centre is a few km away, how we are supposed to bring a non-functioning vehicle to the service centre?” he wrote.

Here's the tweet:

Buying this piece of junk, the OLA S1 Pro, was the worst decision ever.



(A thread)@OlaElectric@ola_supportpic.twitter.com/fUwGvJdVJO — RJ - Rishabh Jain (@rishsamjain) May 24, 2024

The YouTuber claimed that he got a call from the OLA team after his tweet went viral. Soon after, a service centre executive visited his house and tried to resolve the issue, following which it was taken to a workshop. They even provided him with a temporary scooter until they repaired his non-functional one. Mr Jain finally received his vehicle a few hours later along with apologies from the team.

''After delivery, I received a call from OLA's Head of After Sales (Jitesh) and CMO (Anshul). They personally apologized for the inconvenience my father faced. I truly appreciate the concern and efforts shown by OLA's leadership, even at odd hours. I hope that the 1000s of others in this thread who have issues with their vehicles will also get quick resolutions. I'll be testing the scooter for a few days to make sure that the issue is permanently resolved,'' he wrote.

The tweet has gone viral, with many others sharing similar experiences. One user wrote, ''Worst decision.. I purchased in dec 2022 and now battery didn't work and from last 1 month it is in service station.. Too much bad service.''

Another commented, ''I'm also facing issues with my Ola s 1 pro gen 2, but not a satisfactory response from the customer service. Bad build quality. Worst experience so far owning a ola.''

A third added, ''I want Indian tech to succeed but the evidence is always to the contrary. You can't expect great tech from new players.''