'Your Code Didn't Work': AI Written Cover Letter Left Applicant Embarrassed

Most job seekers choose to write a cover letter because it is a necessary component of applying for a job vacancy. However, because not everyone is skilled at presenting the necessary information in a condensed amount of words, many people dislike creating such content.

In one instance, a candidate decided to employ artificial intelligence to write a cover letter, but things went unexpectedly wrong, embarrassing the candidate and sparking discussion on the value of cover letters online.

The candidate named Akhil used a format to write the cover letter where he forgot to delete a few technical words that were not supposed to be there.

"I really love what [company name,fallback=] does and would love to be a part of it," he wrote. Which clearly showed that it's not an original work but was lifted from somewhere.

The screenshot of the cover letter was shared by a Twitter user named Leo, who posted with a caption that read, "Hi, IIT graduate Akhil. Your code didn't work. Sincerely, [companyName,fallback=],". Mocking the technical code in it.

Hi,



IIT graduate Akhil



Your code didn't work.



Sincerely,



[companyName,fallback=] pic.twitter.com/18vc0CnQkK — Leo (@4eo) July 13, 2023

"I recently came across an app promising to write cover letters on my behalf so that my application could reach hundreds of employers in a day. Isn't that unethical?" asked one user in the comment section.

"It depends on the job market and the industry. If you're in an industry where you can't get an interview unless you apply to dozens of places, I don't blame people for trying to make things easier for themselves. Less forgivable in an easier industry with a thriving job market," wrote a user in reply.