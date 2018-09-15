'You Had One Job,' Says Twitter After Prince William Confuses China And Japan

"This man's only responsibility is to show up at events that his staff organize for him and know his audience," writes one Twitter user

Offbeat | | Updated: September 15, 2018 14:39 IST
Prince William with Japan's Deputy Prime Minister Taro Aso during the opening of Japan House (AFP)

Prince William had a foot-in-the-mouth moment recently when, during the opening of a Japanese culture centre in London, he asked kids present if they liked Chinese food. A video shared on Twitter by a Daily Mail correspondent shows the Duke of Cambridge at a table with young children, enjoying a meal. "Have you guys had much Chinese food?" he asks, before swiftly correcting himself with "Sorry, Japanese food."

The incident took place on Thursday, reports Daily Mail.

Watch the slip up below:

There were some who defended Prince William:

However, a large majority seemed to think the blunder was unforgivable:

Prince William was accompanied to the opening by Japanese Deputy Prime Minister Taro Aso. At the event, he tried the traditional Japanese sake rice wine and ate salmon sashimi prepared specially by famed chef Akira Shimizu.

This isn't the first time a British personality has confused the two countries. In July, Britain's foreign minister Jeremy Hunt made an awkward debut in China when he sought to curry favour with his hosts by mentioning his Chinese wife, but accidentally referred to her as "Japanese".

 

