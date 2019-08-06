You Can Climb Up This 330-Foot 'Sticky' Waterfall In Thailand

If you're planning a trip to Thailand, here is a unique spot that should make it to your sightseeing list. The Bua Tong Waterfall, or Namphu Chet Si, is known as the 'sticky' waterfall. Situated in the Sri Lanna National Forest, this waterfall is unique because adventurers and thrill-seekers can actually climb it instead of getting knocked down. So what makes it so sticky?

According to a video by Business Insider, it is the source of the waterfall. Bua Tong's water source is a calcium-rich spring that creates limestone deposits on the waterfall's rocks. This gives them a gritty texture and keeps algae off of them, making sure they are not slippery. Tieland To Thailand describes these rocks as similar to "hardened sponge" - and they are easy to climb.

This 330-foot waterfall is popular with tourists who like offbeat adventures. Would you like to try it? Let us know using the comments section.

