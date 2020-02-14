You Can Actually Spend The Night In An Ikea - Here's How

Swedish furniture giant Ikea is giving a few customers the chance to spend a night at one of their sprawling stores. In honour of World Sleep Day on March 13, Ikea will give some lucky people the opportunity to spend the night at either their Brooklyn or their Costa Mesa store.

The Friday night slumber party will give some lucky shoppers the chance to try one of the plush beds on display at Ikea. The event will be open to Ikea Family Members, who can enter a draw for the chance to spend the night at Ikea Brooklyn or Ikea Costa Mesa. Winners will be allowed to bring one guest to the sleepover.

According to Travel and Leisure, the Swede Dreams Sleepover event will feature a silent disco, an Insomniac Lounge featuring ASMR and several other informative activities. The sleep-related games and activities will focus on achieving the perfect night's sleep.

Ikea fans who don't win the chance to attend the sleepover will still be able to participate in a number of other in-store activities. On February 22, other Ikea locations will also offer after dark in-store events that will include breakfast, dinner, yoga and more.

You can enter here for a chance to spend the night at an Ikea.

World Sleep Day is an annual celebration on March 13 to bring to focus important sleep-related issues. Organised by the World Sleep Day Committee of World Sleep Society, it aims at "better prevention and management of sleep disorders."