'Yahan Police Wale Hote Hai': Delhi Police Responds To Viral Meme

Social media users shared screenshots of the landmarks.

Delhi's well-known, somewhat comical relationship with traffic cops is no secret to the world. In the middle of this cat-and-mouse game, Delhi's Google Maps users have uniquely marked "Yaha police wale hote hai" (Here, police are present) landmarks on Google Maps, sparking a delightful meme-fest on social media.

A man named Shubham Girdhar took to X (formerly Twitter) to share a screenshot of the landmarks with the caption "New innovation in Delhi NCR."

This inventive move serves a dual purpose by potentially aiding individuals in times of need and also preventing them from getting into trouble.

Additionally, there is a concern that these markings could potentially tip off criminals. Regardless of the outcomes, the presence of these markers has ignited a significant meme fest on social media.

However, Delhi Police, known for its clever commentary on crime and road safety in the world of social media, has responded to these markings. They expressed that the markings could be beneficial for anyone seeking assistance from the police. The Instagram page of Delhi Police shared a screenshot of the viral meme along with a caption that reads, "Thanks for marking our presence. Anyone can reach us at 112 or police stations (already marked) for help."

The Instagram post has gotten a lot of likes and comments from social media users.

"The Delhi Police is doing great in terms of creativity," commented a user.