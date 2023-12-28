'Yahaan To Bas Fog Chal Raha Hai': Users Flood Social Media With Hilarious Memes As Fog Engulfs Delhi

Social Media users shared their hilarious takes on the cold weather and fog.

Delhi-NCR choked in this winter's worst fog on Wednesday, blanketing the NCR region and plunging visibility to near zero. The thick blanket of fog has induced disorder in various modes of transportation, grounding over 110 flights and delaying 25 trains, creating chaos across the region.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted dense fog over Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Punjab till December 31, affecting road visibility. However, it seems to have had no impact on social media users' sense of humor.

Numerous social media users added a humorous touch to the cold weather and dense fog by sharing posts with images and videos of the dense fog.

In a post on Delhi fog, a user shared a video of himself riding a bike, cleverly stating that his life is akin to fog-the destination is clear, but the path remains uncertain.

One user conveyed their sentiments by cleverly incorporating a deodorant advertisement punchline.

Another remarked that the situation truly encapsulates the essence of winter weather.

X user Chesta Gupta employed a meme derived from a government anti-smoking advertisement in India. Her post featured a split image: one side depicting people warming their hands by the fire, and the other portraying a person walking on the road amid the dense fog.

Iss sheher ko ye hua kya kahi aag h kahi dhuan dhuan #DelhiFogpic.twitter.com/1N5ohmacHl — Chesta Gupta (@simp_lyliving) December 27, 2023

Social media platforms are now abuzz with a plethora of amusing and creative memes and messages centered around the thick fog and its consequences.