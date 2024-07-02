X User Creates Website To Shame Spanish Airline After Girlfriend Loses Luggage. See Post

The post has accumulated more than 1.2 million views. (Representative pic)

A social media user recently created a website to track the live status of airlines in terms of how much luggage they are losing regularly. Pieter Levels, a multimillionaire entrepreneur, created the website luggagelosers.com as a revenge project after his girlfriend lost her luggage a couple of weeks ago. Taking to X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday, Mr Levels expressed that he created the because Vueling, a Spanish low-cost airline, lost his partner's suitcase about two weeks ago and still hasn't returned it.

"Realizing if I had a site like this I'd never book Vueling in the first place as it's #8 worst in losing luggage right now! I hope you like it and it helps you avoid the same fate," Mr Levels wrote on the micro-blogging site while sharing the rankings.

Take a look below:

✨ I made a new site called



🧳 💨 https://t.co/Jm4ChY05B4



It's a live ranking of airlines by how much luggage they are losing right now



So you can avoid flying with them (and hopefully they can improve)



Airlines losing most luggage rn:

🇮🇳 Air India

🇮🇪 Aer Lingus

🇬🇧 British… https://t.co/GHIgtIB1Iwpic.twitter.com/069r3BNR79 — @levelsio (@levelsio) June 30, 2024

According to Mr Levels' post, the ranking is based on actual lost luggage data available on the internet, along with online complaints of people about their lost luggage in more than 100 languages. The present ranking, according to the site, includes Air India, Aer Lingus, WestJet Airlines, and British Airways, among the top positions.

Mr Levels explained that the data available on the website also takes into account airline size differences by flights and fleet size. All major airlines are tracked 27x7, he said.

Apart from Air India being on the top of the list, Japan's All Nippon Airways emerged as the airline losing the least number of passenger luggage. LATAM Brazil and Alaska Airlines stood in the second and third positions respectively.

Since being shared, Mr Levels' post has accumulated more than 1.2 million views. Internet users flooded the comments section with all kinds of reactions. "Losing is one thing, then recovering is another. When an airline lost my wife's bag in Paris and we called about it they said that in the EU they have like 17 days to recover it... Here in MX UA lost our bag one time and they drove it to our house later that night," shared one user.

"Swiss notoriously loses luggage. I keep reading the comments. Quite a shame for a brand name that is perceived as high value," commented another. "Dang. Flying Vueling later this week. And we have 3 bags to check in. Fingers crossed," wrote a third user.