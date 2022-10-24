X-Ray Images Of Animals Shared By San Diego's Zoo Stun Internet

San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance is a global, non-profit conservation organisation.

The San Diego Zoo recently posted X-ray photographs of animals living there in various enclosures on Instagram. Users were taken aback after viewing these photographs. The post was made two days ago on the zoo's official Instagram account. The zoo also explained the slides that were shared.

The first X-ray picture talked about a newborn orangutan. They also stated that the second and third images depict a frog and a map turtle, respectively.

While sharing the post, the zoo wrote, "Hopefully we don't get flagged for this x-ray-ted content."

"Slide 1: orangutan infant, Slide 2: frog, Slide 3: map turtle," the zoo further wrote.

Since being shared, the post has accumulated over 29,000 likes and numerous comments.

One user wrote, "I read this as x-ray Ted. I was wondering which was called Ted. Then my slow brain understood the joke."

The San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance in the United States has recently welcomed 41 little hatchlings of the Indian narrow-headed softshell turtle, a rare and endangered turtle that takes nearly two decades to breed. According to NPR, these rare turtle eggs were hatched in North America for the first time by a recognised conservation organisation.

According to its official website, the San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance is a global, non-profit conservation organisation with two entrances. They combine animal health and care, science, and education to provide long-term conservation solutions.

Everything they do revolves on conservation. And it all starts with the daily interactions they have with people and nature. Because when wildlife thrives, so does all life.



