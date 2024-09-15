'Worst EV': Frustrated Bengaluru Woman Uses Placard Urging Public To Avoid Ola Electric Scooter

Ms Gowri's frustrations with her Ola scooter stem from several issues

Following a recent incident in Kalaburagi, Karnataka, where an Ola Electric customer set fire to a service station, another customer in Bengaluru has expressed her frustration more unconventionally. Nisha Gowri, a Bengaluru resident, has placed a placard on her Ola electric scooter, warning potential buyers about the issues she has encountered with the vehicle.

Ms Gowri shared a photo of her scooter with a sign that read, "Dear Kannadigas, Ola is a useless two-wheeler. If you buy one, it will only make your life harder. Please do not buy an Ola Electric scooter." The post, shared on X, quickly gained attention and sparked a debate about the quality and service of Ola Electric scooters.

Ms Gowri's frustrations with her Ola scooter stem from several issues, including frequent breakdowns and software glitches. Despite paying in full and waiting for over a month to receive the scooter, she has continued to experience problems with the vehicle.

See the post here:

Reacting to her post, a user commented, "Nice. That's a perfect 1-star review."

Another user commented, "This lady deserves a standing ovation. Ola has degraded so badly as a company in the last few years. Worst EV."

"Same here. Below 50km it drops all of a sudden to no charge left. And also while riding on the harsh road, it makes dabba noise," the third user complained.

Ms Gowri's protest is indicative of growing dissatisfaction with Ola Electric among its customers. The incident in Kalaburagi, where a customer resorted to arson, is a stark example of the frustration that can arise when customer concerns are not adequately addressed.

While Ola Electric has condemned the arson incident and vowed to take legal action, the company has yet to provide a clear response to the specific issues raised by its customers. As the debate surrounding Ola Electric's quality and service continues, it remains to be seen how the company will address these concerns and regain the trust of its customers.