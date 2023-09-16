World's Smallest Camera, The Size Of A Grain Of Sand, To Revolutionise Surgery

OV6948 is the world's smallest image sensor.

Technology has advanced to the point where devices that were once bulky and cumbersome can now be carried on the tip of one's finger. This miniaturisation of technology has had a profound impact on human lives, especially in the medical field. An image that recently went viral on the internet showed a tiny camera measuring just 0.575 x 0.575, which is equivalent to the size of a grain of salt. This image sensor has sparked a lot of curiosity from social media users, as it is a significant advancement in miniaturisation technology.

According to a news release, the device is known as 'OV6948', which is made by US-based OmniVision Technologies. It is the winner of the Guinness World Record for "The Smallest Image Sensor Commercially Available" with its size of 0.575mm x 0.575mm.

OmniVision developed these innovative medical imagers to address the market demand for decreased invasiveness and deeper anatomical access. Additionally, these imagers can address the many challenges posed by reusable medical imaging equipment, including cross-contamination risks and inefficiencies due to high maintenance costs.

"At Yole Developpement (Yole), we expect disposable endoscope shipments to grow at a 35.9% CAGR over the next five years (1)," asserted Marjorie Villien, PhD, technology and market analyst, medical and industrial imaging.

"This industry is today driven by the recent recommendation from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) related to the cross-contamination issues due to improper cleaning of the endoscopes. In this context, all major endoscope OEMs are developing cost-effective, small-diameter disposable endoscopes with high image quality."

The developers claim that the OVM6948 is the only ultra-small "chip on tip" camera with backside illumination, which provides excellent image quality and better low-light performance to help reduce LED heat, along with improved sensitivity.