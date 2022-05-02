World's Largest Bottle Of Whisky Set To Be Auctioned On May 25 In UK

The Intrepid was officially certified by Guinness World Records.

The world's largest bottle of Scotch whisky, with a record-breaking 311 litres of 32-year-old Macallan, is set to under the hammer this month. The bottle, known as The Intrepid, stands at 5-feet 11-inches tall and it is set to be auctioned by Edinburgh-based auction house Lyon & Turnbull. It contains the equivalent of 444 standard bottles and it will be auctioned on May 25.

According to WalesOnline, it is hoped that the bottle may break the world record for the most expensive bottle of whisky ever sold, which is $1.9 million. It was officially certified by Guinness World Records when it was bottled last year. Now, the auctioneers have stated that any amount the upcoming sale achieves above £1.3 million, 25% will be donated to the Marie Curie charity.

As per the media outlet, Colin Fraser, of Lyon & Turnbull – who will lead the auction, said, “I'm sure there will be significant global interest in the auction of The Intrepid, a unique collection spearheaded by the record-breaking bottling standing at an incredible 5ft 11ins tall. Bidders will have the chance to buy a piece of Scotch whisky history. They will become the owners of an exclusive 32-year-old single-malt Scotch from what is widely regarded as one of the world's best distilleries, The Macallan.”

The whisky was matured in two sister casks in The Macallan's Speyside warehouse for 32-years. The liquid was then bottled last year by Duncan Taylor Scotch Whisky, a top independent whisky bottling company. According to the auction house, the whisky has a smooth texture, and a sweet overall taste with some white pepper in the lengthy, warming finish and a suggestion of French apple tart in the aftertaste.

Meanwhile, Wales Online reported that to commemorate this momentous event, a small number of exclusive bottle sets were also produced. These comprise a collection of 12 bottles, each filled with remaining 32-year-old Macallan whisky from the same casks used to fill the record-breaking bottle. Each bottle is a replica of the main bottle design and the versions are dedicated to each of the explorers associated with the project.