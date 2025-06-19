World War III Memes Flood Internet Amid Growing Conflict Between Israel And Iran

The situation in the Middle East continues to escalate amid growing tensions between Iran and Israel. The entire region teeters on the edge of a broader conflict amid speculations that the US might directly join Tel Aviv against Tehran. But on social media, a battle has broken out where users are sharing information nuggets and memes on World War III.

Although the president suggested he does not want to engage in a war with Iran, he would not let Tehran acquire a nuclear weapon. He earlier warned Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, "We know exactly where the so-called 'Supreme Leader' is hiding."

Here's how the internet has reacted:

my first World War, kinda nervous pic.twitter.com/yUBl1K78C1 — IndiaWarMonitor (@IndiaWarMonitor) June 17, 2025

fomo ka maara hai ye pic.twitter.com/8JcN1PN66V — SwatKat💃 (@swatic12) June 17, 2025

pic.twitter.com/ATeFK8AVav — God Emperor Leto Atreides II (@bringmeaduncan) June 17, 2025

My thoughts on WWIII pic.twitter.com/kVYpAEQhLD — りり (@lalenakittenns) June 16, 2025

I am getting ready for WWIII pic.twitter.com/iie2lc6Bno — HiMyNameIsJC 🫡 (@HiMyNameIsJC_) June 17, 2025

How it feels looking for a job in the midst of a recession, ICE raids, and the onset of WWIII pic.twitter.com/G4D2CPixEc — sam "mx. mfa" y'all (@samiamrosenberg) June 18, 2025

Trump is not in control. pic.twitter.com/4tWXv0vhNL — Samantha Thompson 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@SamLovesEngland) June 17, 2025

India's Operation Sindhu

India has been taking various steps for the safety and security of Indian nationals in Iran. The Indian Embassy evacuated 110 Indian students from northern Iran, assisting them in safely crossing over into Armenia on 17th June 2025.

The students departed Yerevan on a special flight at 1455 hrs on June 18 as part of the initial stages of Operation Sindhu.

India has also advised nationals in Iran to stay in touch with the Indian Embassy in Tehran.

"The Government of India is grateful to the Governments of Iran and Armenia for the smooth facilitation of the evacuation process," India's foreign ministry said.