World NGO Day: Date, History, Significance And Other Things To Know

World NGO Day was officially proposed and recognised in 2010.

World NGO Day is an occasion to celebrate the contributions made by non-governmental organisation (NGO) across the world. It is celebrated on February 27 every year. The day was officially proposed and recognised in 2010, and declared in 2012. As per the official website of the event, the World NGO Day was marked for the first time by the United Nations, the European Union and other international organisations in 2014. It is the brainchild of Latvian-British philanthropist Marcis Skadmanis, the website further said.

The NGOs play a crucial role in addressing global challenges, advocating for human rights and fostering sustainable development.

History of World NGO Day

It was officially proposed and recognised on April 17, 2010 by 12 countries of the Baltic Sea NGO Forum in Vilnius, Lithuania. The member countries of the Baltic Sea NGO Forum were Belarus, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Germany, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Russia, Norway and Sweden.

The first global inaugural event of World NGO day was hosted by the Ministry for Foreign affairs of Finland on 27 February 2014 in Helsinki, Finland.

Significance of World NGO Day

The day recognises the efforts of the NGOs in providing humanitarian aid, promoting social justice and contributions made in other fields.

NGOs serve as watchdogs, holding governments and corporations accountable for their actions. Through advocacy, research, and public awareness campaigns, they shine a light on injustices, raise awareness about pressing issues, and mobilise communities to demand action.

Theme of World NGO Day

The universal concept of the World NGO Day is to Celebrate, Commemorate and Collaborate the various NGOs around the world, and the people behind them that contribute to society all year around.

World NGO Day is also an opportunity to celebrate the diversity and innovation within the sector. NGOs are of various shapes and sizes, ranging from small, grassroots organisations to large, multinational entities. Each brings its own unique approach, expertise and perspective to the table, enriching the collective efforts towards positive social change.

It is a way to inspire people to become more actively involved within NGO sector and encourage a greater symbiosis between NGOs and both the public and private sector.