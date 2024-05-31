World Milk Day 2024: Date, Theme, And Significance Of The Day

World Milk Day is celebrated every year on June 1.

World Milk Day is celebrated every year on June 1. This day is celebrated to bring the importance of milk as a global food to the forefront and to promote dairy farming and the dairy industry. World Milk Day, established by the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations, has been observed across the world since its inception in 2001. Over time, the FAO has carried out various campaigns to raise awareness about the nutritional value and significance of milk in a balanced diet.

From date, and theme to significance, here's everything to know about World Milk Day:

World Milk Day 2024: Date

Every year on June 1, World Milk Day is commemorated. According to the FAO, this date was picked because several countries already had a national milk day on or around this day. The date of late May was originally proposed, but several countries, such as China, believed that the month already had too many celebrations. So, while the majority of countries celebrate on June 1, some prefer to do it a week or so before or after.

World Milk Day 2024: Theme

According to worldmilkday.org, this year's theme will focus on celebrating the vital role dairy plays in delivering quality nutrition to nourish the world. "Dairy is an accessible, affordable, and nutrient-dense food, and an essential part of balanced diets across the world," the agency wrote.

On June 1, we celebrate #WorldMilkDay!



Together, let's highlight how dairy is providing us with naturally balanced nutrition while promoting a healthier planet. 🌎 🐄 🥛



Learn more: https://t.co/q2JP5YK1GF#PathwaysToDairyNetZero#WorldMilkDay#EnjoyDairypic.twitter.com/h09lG1JMVv — WorldMilkDay 🐮 (@WorldMilkDay) May 31, 2024

World Milk Day 2024: Significance

World Milk Day is marked to celebrate the contributions of the milk and dairy sector to the human population around the globe. As per FOA, the day provides a chance to draw attention to milk and to publicise milk-related events and activities. The fact that several countries chose the same day adds to the significance of specific national celebrations and demonstrates that milk is a globally used food.

Moreover, on World Milk Day, the focus is on encouraging manufacturing methods that reduce water consumption and greenhouse gas emissions, as well as promoting animal welfare and safe working conditions. The focus is also placed on the larger economic impact of the dairy industry on the global economy. From providing jobs to millions of people to giving rise to several sub-industries, the impact of the dairy industry is not just appreciated but also studied on the occasion of World Milk Day.