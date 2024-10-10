World Mental Health Day 2024: How October 10 Aims To Make An Impact

World Mental Health Day 2024: Practicing stress management and seeking support are key to well-being.

World Mental Health Day 2024: Every year, October 10 marks World Mental Health Day, a global effort to raise awareness about mental health issues and mobilise support for mental well-being. The initiative, led by the World Health Organization (WHO), aims to bring attention to the importance of mental health for individuals, communities, and workplaces.

This year, WHO is focusing on the relationship between mental health and work, stressing that a supportive work environment plays a key role in promoting mental well-being. Safe, healthy workplaces can act as a protective factor, but poor conditions such as stigma, discrimination, and risks like harassment can significantly harm mental health, reducing quality of life and impacting workplace productivity. With approximately 60% of the global population engaged in the workforce, immediate action is needed to reduce these risks and foster a culture that supports mental health.

Governments, employers, and organisations representing workers must come together to improve mental health support in the workplace. Collaboration with employees and individuals who have experienced mental health challenges is essential for developing effective solutions. Evidence-based strategies and interventions are critical to ensuring that everyone can thrive both in their careers and personal lives.

Key Focus Area:

Mental Health and Work: A positive work environment boosts mental well-being, providing purpose and stability. On the other hand, poor conditions can decrease job satisfaction and productivity.

Risks For Workers: Mental health risks can arise from discrimination, unsafe working conditions, or low autonomy. Workers in low-paid or insecure jobs are often more vulnerable to these psychosocial risks.

Impact On Individuals: A lack of support for mental health conditions can erode confidence, reduce work enjoyment, and lead to more absences, making it harder for individuals to stay employed. Families and caregivers are also impacted.

Wider Societal Impact: Poor mental health at work contributes to reduced performance, increased absences, and high staff turnover. Depression and anxiety lead to the loss of roughly 12 billion workdays annually.

Addressing Stigma: Stigma and discrimination often prevent individuals with mental health conditions from seeking help or maintaining employment. Reducing workplace stigma through awareness and engagement can create healthier, more inclusive environments.

Supporting Workers: Employers should implement reasonable accommodations for employees with mental health conditions, such as regular check-ins, flexible schedules, and gradual task reintegration.

Manager Training: Training managers to recognise workplace stress and support mental health is crucial for creating a healthier work atmosphere.

Government Collaboration: Governments, employers, and worker organisations need to collaborate on policies that prioritise mental health, promoting well-being and reducing risks in the workplace.

While employers and governments play a significant role, individuals can also take steps to safeguard their mental health. Practising stress management and seeking support when needed are essential in maintaining well-being.