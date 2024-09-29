World Heart Day 2024: Date, History And Significance Of This Day

World Heart Day was established by the World Heart Federation (WHF)

World Heart Day is a global reminder to take care of the heart. Cardiovascular disease is the world's number one killer. According to the World Heart Federation, conditions affecting the heart or blood vessels such as heart attacks, stroke and heart failure kill more than 20.5 million people every year. World Heart Day creates awareness about the importance of keeping a healthy heart via various global activities.

World Heart Day Date

World Heart Day is observed on September 29 every year to raise awareness about heart disease and preventive measures that can help prevent and manage cardiovascular diseases.

Theme of World Heart Day

From 2024 to 2026, the campaign will centre around the theme "Use Heart for Action," urging individuals to prioritize their heart health while encouraging them to demand that leaders take cardiovascular health seriously. This theme creates a global platform for meaningful initiatives, highlighting the importance of intentional and impactful efforts. It represents a transition from merely raising awareness to empowering people with clear objectives and a sense of purpose. The term "Action" reflects a dual approach that aims to influence policies and promote behavioural changes and physical activity, underscoring the necessity for sustained efforts and collaboration.

History of World Heart Day

World Heart Day was established by the World Heart Federation (WHF) in partnership with the World Health Organization (WHO) in 1999. The first official observance occurred on September 24, 2000, aiming to raise awareness about the rising impact of heart disease and stroke. Both conditions are largely preventable through healthy lifestyle choices, and the initiative was launched to promote global awareness and encourage preventive actions. Initially, the day was observed on the last Sunday of September, but in 2011, the WHF set the date as September 29 each year to standardize the event and increase its global visibility.

Significance Of World Heart Day

World Heart Day is crucial in reducing the global burden of heart disease by promoting preventive practices, regular health check-ups, and healthy lifestyle habits. Cardiovascular diseases are the leading cause of death worldwide, responsible for approximately 18.6 million deaths annually. Campaigns like World Heart Day are vital for educating the public on risk factors and how to manage them.

In many countries, the day is marked by various activities such as free heart screenings, walks, marathons, media outreach, and educational programs, all designed to raise awareness about heart health. Health professionals and organizations also use the occasion to advocate for policy changes that promote heart-healthy environments, such as smoke-free areas, healthier food options in schools, and improved access to healthcare.