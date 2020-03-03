Women's Day 2020: Schoolgirl Becomes Collector For A Day In Maharashtra

Schoolgirl Poonam Deshmukh acted as Buldhana's Collector for a day.

International Women's Day is observed across the world on March 8. Women's Day is a day to celebrate the achievements of women in social, economic, cultural and political spheres, as well as to bring attention to women's rights issues. Historically, International Women's Day first emerged from the activities of labour movements at the turn of the twentieth century in North America and across Europe. Today, some countries commemorate Women's Day with a public holiday, while others organise programmes at local levels to mark the day. One such programme is underway in Maharashtra, where a schoolgirl has been appointed Collector for a day.

According to a post by Buldhana's District Magistrate and Collector Suman Rawat Chandra, Poonam Deshmukh of the Zilla Parishad school has been named Collector for a day.

Ms Chandra took to Twitter to announce that as a run up the International Women's Day, a few girls would be given the opportunity to act as Collectors for a day.

"To run up the International Women's Day, for a week a few of the bright girls will be given the opportunity to be Collector for a day," she wrote. "Today's Collector Zilla Parishad School's bright star Poonam Deshmukh," Ms Chandra added, sharing a picture of Poonam working at her desk.

Her tweet has gone viral with over 2,000 'likes' and several comments praising the initiative. Many Twitter users commended the idea and said that it would inspire young women to dream big.

The District Information Office of Buldhana also shared more photos of Poonam Deshmukh during her day at work.

In a subsequent tweet, Ms Chandra added that the schoolgirl had taken a pledge work hard for success and inspire other girls to do the same.