Women's Day 2020: 20 Powerful Quotes By Successful Women

Women's Day 2020: A look at some powerful quotes by inspiring women.

March 8 is celebrated as Women's Day across the world. This day aims to highlight the achievements of women in different spheres while also bringing attention to important issues of gender discrimination that exist even today. The theme for Women's Day 2020 is #EachforEqual, and it recognises and encourages change at an individual level to "challenge stereotypes, fight bias, broaden perceptions, improve situations and celebrate women's achievements." To celebrate International Women's Day 2020, we have compiled powerful statements made by women and for women. These inspiring and empowering quotes by successful women celebrate womanhood and encourage change.

Let these Women's Day quotes serve as inspiration for you. Take a look:

"We cannot all succeed when half of us are held back." - Malala Yousafzai

"A woman without a man is like a fish without a bicycle." - Irina Dunn

"Don't let anyone tell you you're weak because you're a woman." - Mary Kom

"I got my own back." - Maya Angelou

"The path from dreams to success does exist." - Kalpana Chawla

"I am the sole author of the dictionary that defines me." - Zadie Smith

"First principle: never to let one's self be beaten down by persons or by events." - Marie Curie

"I decided I can't pay a person to rewind time, so I may as well get over it." - Serena Williams

"Although the world is full of suffering, it is also full of the overcoming of it." - Helen Keller

"Change takes courage." - Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

"I didn't know what I wanted to do, but I always knew the woman I wanted to be." - Diane Von Furstenberg

"As long as I am winning, people shouldn't care whether my skirt is six inches long or six feet long." - Sania Mirza

"I am not the first woman to multi-task. I am not the first woman to work and have a baby - there are many women who have done this before." - Jacinda Ardern

"Girls should never be afraid to be smart." - Emma Watson

‪"Women have always been an equal part of the past. We just haven't been a part of history." - Gloria Steinem

"We need to reshape our own perception of how we view ourselves. We have to step up as women and take the lead." - Beyonce

"I am not free while any woman is unfree, even when her shackles are very different from my own." - Audre Lorde

"The most courageous act is still to think for yourself. Aloud." - Coco Chanel"In politics, if you want anything said, ask a man; if you want anything done, ask a woman." - Margaret Thatcher

"Never be limited by other people's limited imaginations." - Mae Jemison