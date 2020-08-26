Women's Equality Day 2020: Know Why It Is Celebrated

Women's Equality Day 2020 image: The day is marked on August 26 every year

Women's Equality Day: The 100th anniversary of the Women's Equality Day is being observed in the United States. The day is observed primarily in the US on August 26, to commemorate American women getting the constitutional right to vote. The Nineteenth Amendment to the US Constitution was adopted in 1920. The law prohibits denying citizens, of the United States, the right to vote on the basis of gender.

Women's Equality Day: History and significance

Women's Equality Day was first marked in 1972. It is proclaimed each year by the President of the United States. President Richard Nixon had issued the first official proclamation. Since then, every US president has issued a proclamation designating August 26 as Women's Equality Day.

Former US president Barack Obama's proclamation read, "Nearly one century ago, with boundless courage and relentless commitment, dedicated women who had marched, advocated, and organized for the right to cast a vote finally saw their efforts rewarded on August 26, 1920, when the 19th Amendment was certified and the right to vote was secured. In the decades that followed, that precious right has bolstered generations of women and empowered them to stand up, speak out, and steer the country they love in a more equal direction."

Women's Equality Day 2020: 100th Anniversary

Ahead of the 100th anniversary of the Women's Equality Day, former US first lady, Michelle Obama took to Twitter and wrote, "The struggle for women's suffrage was long-and even longer for women of color-but generations of women knew that our vote was our voice....".

US envoy to India, Ken Juster posted, "Today, we mark the 100th anniversary of the certification of the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, securing for women the right to vote. On this #WomensEqualityDay, we honor those across the world who continue to work for gender equality."

Today, we mark the 100th anniversary of the certification of the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, securing for women the right to vote. On this #WomensEqualityDay, we honor those across the world who continue to work for gender equality. pic.twitter.com/bO5K2xTkjb — Ken Juster (@USAmbIndia) August 26, 2020

Women's Equality Day: Here's how women show solidarity.