Woman's Unique Solution To Solve Family's Smartphone Addiction Is Viral

The post has amassed a lot of reactions from social media users.

Although smartphones can be extremely productive devices, extreme use of these devices can interfere with work and relationships. This results in online friendships becoming more important than real-life relationships. Recently, a woman devised a unique solution to tackle her family's smartphone addiction and it has got the internet talking. The woman, Manju Gupta, made her family members sign an agreement to use their devices properly. She stated that her family members have become closer to their mobiles than each other.

The agreement, written on non-judicial stamp paper, in Hindi, stated three rules. Once the family members are awake, they should look at the sun and not at their phones. Secondly, everyone has to eat together at the dining table and phones should be kept away. Lastly, all members would be prohibited from using their phones in the bathroom so that they wouldn't waste time watching reels. The agreement mentioned that the decision was not taken in anger. "Yesterday when my kids made me watch 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' on Netflix, I realised my kids have gone crazy for 'likes'".

Further, if anyone fails to abide by these regulations, they will be banned from ordering food through Swiggy or Zomato for a month.

my maasi made everyone in the house sign this agreement 😭 pic.twitter.com/hnEfo5JELH — Jesus (@clownlamba) January 3, 2024

Since being shared, the post has amassed a lot of reactions from social media users. "My maasi made everyone in the house sign this agreement," reads the caption of the post.

"Manju masi is the human version of parampara, pratishtha, anushasan fr," said a user.

"Manju Mausi is leading by example," added another person.

Another added, "I was waiting to read what the penalty would be for breach of contract and wasn't disappointed! If that penalty (*cough*threat) doesn't ensure that the clauses are followed dutifully, nothing will work PS - thanks for the laughs, made my morning."

"Seems fair," stated a user.

"Adding one more point. if found guilty, I'll confiscate the phone which would be replaced by Nokia 1100," remarked another.

A sixth user said, "Hope this doesn't reach my mom's eyes."