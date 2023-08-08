Woman Tweets Letter Her Mother Sent To Her Biological Mother. Its Heartwarming

The letter was sent when Amy was approaching her 19th birthday.

A letter by an adoptive mother to the biological mother of her daughter is doing the rounds on the internet, making social media users emotional about the bond they share between them. Amy, a social media user, uploaded the letter in a post on the microblogging platform X.

"Amy approaches her 19th birthday. She has matriculated, has her driving licence, and has grown into a beautiful, colourful, and talented young woman. She is becoming increasingly independent. Should she ever make the decision to seek you, I want you to know that I have thought of you often over these 19 years and offered many prayers for you, wishing I could communicate the joy she has been to us...her beauty and her wellbeing," the letter reads.

Amy's mother mentioned in the letter that she and her husband had adopted a boy first, whom they named Tim. When Tim was three years old, they adopted Amy.

"We were unable to have children of our own, so we adopted a baby boy first, whom we called Tim. When he was 3, we received the gift of your beautiful baby girl," she wrote in the letter.

"I will always be aware of the pain you will have experienced at the separation from your baby and the enormously unselfish decision you made to have her adopted. There will always be deep gratitude to you, for she has given both Derek and I unbelievable pride and joy," she further wrote in the letter.

Amy shared the video with a caption that reads, "Just found an envelope of my adoption documents, much of which I'd never seen before. This letter from my mom to my birth mother... I am a MESS,".

Amy also shared a childhood photo of herself with her mother and brother, in addition to the image of the letter.

"As this is gaining some traction, I thought I'd tell you about my mom. She would tell me as a child that, 'you weren't made in my womb but in my heart' and remind me every week that I was chosen. She had a deep Christian faith, which makes sense given that she was an actual angel," she wrote in another post.

